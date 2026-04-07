BWF mourns the passing of former president Craig Reedie

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has mourned the passing of its former president and honorary life vice president, Craig Reedie, who died on Monday at age 84.

Craig also served as an honorary member and former vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), establishing himself as a key figure in global sports governance.

Throughout his career, he held several influential roles, including President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Chair of the British Olympic Association, Vice President of the European Badminton Union, and President of the Scottish Badminton Union, leaving a lasting impact across the sporting world.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul praised Sir Craig for his crucial contributions to the development and history of badminton.

“Sir Craig was the man who opened the Olympic door for badminton. As IBF (International Badminton Federation, now BWF) President, he fought for our sport to be included in the Olympic programme, and that dream became a reality at Barcelona 1992. Every badminton player who has walked into an Olympic arena owes something to Sir Craig Reedie. He was also a devoted friend to badminton long after his presidency, always ready to advise, to help, and to speak up for our sport in the corridors of the IOC,” she said.

Expressing the feelings of the worldwide badminton community, Leeswadtrakul further stated, “Some words will never be enough. Sir Craig gave badminton a voice in the Olympic world. That voice is now silent, but what he built will speak forever. Rest in peace, dear Sir Craig. We will carry your legacy with love and gratitude.”

Before transitioning into administration, Craig competed internationally in badminton, representing Scotland and Great Britain. He then became part of the Scottish Badminton Union (now known as Badminton Scotland), where he organised the World Invitation tournaments in Glasgow from 1960 to 1976, greatly enhancing the sport’s visibility.

Craig served the European Badminton Union (now Badminton Europe) and the IBF. In 1981, at age 40, he became the youngest IBF President ever. As a visionary leader, he guided the Federation through a pivotal time, preventing an internal split and helping to establish badminton as an Olympic sport, a status confirmed by the IOC in 1985.

He personally lobbied for badminton’s inclusion in the Olympics by speaking with IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch and inviting him to the 1983 IBF World Championships final. Samaranch’s backing was crucial, leading to badminton’s debut at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Sir Craig’s business insight modernised the sport, ushering in the professional era by enabling players to keep prize money and by launching the World Grand Prix circuit, a precursor to today’s BWF World Tour.

After joining as an IOC Member in 1994, Sir Craig maintained an outstanding role in the Olympic Movement. Between 2005 and 2012, he served as a Director of the London 2012 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

--IANS

vi/bc