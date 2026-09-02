BTS’ Jung Kook reveals he’s not a fan of leftover pizza

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) K-Pop super band BTS member Jung Kook has opened up about his pizza preferences, revealing that while he enjoys pizza, he doesn’t like eating leftovers.

Jung Kook shared a fun food moment with Jimmy Fallon as the two sat down to enjoy New York City pizza. During their conversation, Jung Kook revealed that he isn’t a fan of leftover or cold pizza before Fallon introduced him to a slice of New York’s pizza.

In a video shared on the show’s page on Instagram, Jung Kook said: “I like pizza, but... I didn't like leftovers, so…”

To which, Fallon asked: “Oh, so like cold pizza, no good?” and added: “Jimmy Fallon*: Well, have you ever had New York City pizza?”

Fallon then shared that he got a “not cold” New York pizza for the K-Pop star. As he tried the host asked if he lied the pizza.

To which, Jung Kook said: “Yum!”

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys, expanded their musical style to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyrics have focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism and the consequences of fame and recognition.

Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychology, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

Talking about Jung Kook, he rose to prominence as a member of South Korean boy band BTS. He has performed three solo songs as part of BTS' discography, "Begin" in 2016, "Euphoria" in 2018, and "My Time" in 2020. He also recorded the soundtrack song "Stay Alive" for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho.

In 2022, Jung Kook featured on American singer Charlie Puth's single "Left and Right", which peaked at number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In 2023, Jung Kook released his debut solo single "Seven" featuring Latto, which broke numerous chart and streaming records. His follow-up single "3D", featuring Jack Harlow, debuted at number five on both the Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, making Jung Kook the first South Korean solo artist to achieve two consecutive top-five entries on the latter.

--IANS

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