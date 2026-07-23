July 24, 2026 12:33 AM हिंदी

Bengal: BSF jawan opens fire in Malda camp, kills two colleagues

Bengal: BSF jawan opens fire in Malda camp, kills two colleagues (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, July 23 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on Thursday entered the BSF camp in Baishnabnagar in Malda district and opened fire indiscriminately, killing two fellow jawans. The accused has been arrested following the shocking incident.

According to BSF sources, two soldiers lost their lives while another person was seriously injured. Sources said the accused jawan had earlier been accused of firing at his colleagues a year ago and was punished under BSF law. That punishment expired a few days ago, after which the latest incident occurred.

The headquarters of the 119th and 71st battalions of the BSF are located in Bidhannagar, Malda. On Thursday afternoon, Shivam Mishra allegedly fired at his colleagues there. He is a resident of Chhattisgarh.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar Singh, 51, from the Manjhi area of Chhapra district in Bihar, and Ambadar Suresh Dargu, 37, from Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. The injured jawan, Vikas Brahm, 44, from Mohanda village under Polba Police Station in Hooghly district, West Bengal, has been admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. All three belong to the 71st Battalion of the BSF.

Officers of Baishnabnagar Police Station have started an investigation into the incident. District Superintendent of Police Anupam Singh said the matter is being investigated. BSF Malda Sector DIG Surendra Kumar Jha confirmed that an inquiry has also been initiated.

It is reported that preparations were underway to send the accused home after his sentence was completed a few days ago. The incident occurred amid those arrangements, creating a sensation in the Baishnabnagar area.

--IANS

sch/dan

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