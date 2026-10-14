Brooke Shields celebrates 12 years of ‘Jane The Virgin’: Had so much fun playing River Fields

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Hollywood actress Brooke Shields is celebrating 12 years of the comedy-drama series ‘Jane The Virgin’, looking back on her experience of playing River Fields.

Taking to Instagram, Shields said she had “so much fun” playing the character alongside the show’s cast as she marked the 12th anniversary of the series’ premiere.

“Can’t believe it’s been 12 years today since #JaneTheVirgin premiered!! I had so much fun playing River Fields with this cast,” she wrote as the caption.

Jane the Virgin is an American romantic comedy-drama and satirical telenovela developed by Jennie Snyder Urman. The series concluded in 2019. It is a loose adaptation of the Venezuelan telenovela Juana la virgen created by Perla Farías.

It stars Gina Rodriguez as Jane Gloriana Villanueva, a devout 23-year-old Latina virgin who becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination by her gynecologist. It parodies common tropes and devices in Latin American telenovelas.

Beginning with the fourth episode of season three, the series's on-screen title card was modified, with "The Virgin" crossed out in favor of a comedic substitution corresponding to each episode. This mirrored the storyline, in which Jane is no longer a virgin.

As for Shields, she started modeling at 11 months old and gained notoriety for her leading role in Louis Malle's Pretty Baby, in which she appeared in nude scenes shot when she was 12.

She continued modeling into her late teens and starred in several dramas in the 1980s, including The Blue Lagoon and Franco Zeffirelli's Endless Love.

In the 1990s, Shields returned to acting and appeared in minor roles in films. She also starred in the NBC sitcoms Suddenly Susan and Lipstick Jungle.

In 2017, Shields returned with a major recurring role in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in the show's 19th season. Shields voiced Beverly Goodman in the animated series Mr. Pickles and its spin-off Momma Named Me Sheriff.

--IANS

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