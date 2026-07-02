Brook is the 'front-runner' for Test captaincy after Stokes’ retirement, says Morgan

Chester-le-Street, July 1 (IANS) Former England skipper Eoin Morgan has listed Harry Brook as the front‑runner to take over the Test captaincy following Ben Stokes’ retirement, adding that he would look to get a different white-ball skipper if the right-handed batter is handed the top role.

Brook is currently England’s white-ball captain and was the vice-captain in Tests when the side lost the recent three-game series to New Zealand by 2-1. "I think you can coach all three formats of the game. We've seen it with India, with Australia. The thing I don't like, though, is having one captain across all three formats - and that creates a problem for England.

"I think there's possibly only one candidate (for the Test job) in that changing room, and that's Brook - unless they go back to Joe Root. Brook is the front-runner for me, and I would look elsewhere for the white-ball captaincy.

“I think there are more options to give the white-ball captaincy within the side...candidates like Phil Salt, Sam Curran, and an outside pick like Will Jacks," said Morgan ahead of the broadcast of the first T20I between England and India at the Riverside Stadium.

England fast bowler Mark Wood said he was proud of how Stokes was an asset for the side, both as a player and captain. "I haven't spoken to him (Stokes) yet. Obviously, a lot has happened, so you let things settle down a bit. I'm just very proud of Ben, as a friend growing up here in Durham - we came through the academy together.

"The man that he is, I can't speak highly enough of him. You, as all ex-players, or players who play with him, and they can't believe how loyal he is, and how good he was to play with."

With India expectedly not giving a debut to teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, former head coach Ravi Shastri felt he should have been given a go. "I think India need to give him a burst as quickly as possible.

"I'd have given him a shot in (recent series in) Ireland, and even against England - unleash him early! Especially when he's in his sort of form, he's red hot - and he's got a damn smart cricketing brain."

--IANS

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