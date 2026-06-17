Broader indices outperform large-cap shares in May; metal, healthcare stocks lead

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Indian equity markets posted a mixed performance in May 2026, with broader‑market segments outperforming large‑cap stocks, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund said Nifty Next 50, mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 1.56 per cent to 2.96 per cent while large-cap stocks declined.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.87 per cent in May and was down 10.13 per cent over six months and 4.86 per cent on a one‑year basis.

By contrast, the Nifty Next 50 rose 2.05 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 150 gained 2.60 per cent for the month. The Nifty Smallcap 250 advanced 1.56 per cent, while the Nifty Microcap 250 climbed 2.96 per cent. The broader Nifty 500 slipped 0.12 per cent in May.

Sectorally, metals and healthcare led gains, up 4.74 per cent and 3.18 per cent respectively, while consumer durables and FMCG were among the laggards, down 6.25 per cent and 3.31 per cent.

Defence and auto sectors posted modest gains of 1.49 per cent and 1.62 per cent. The metal sector, however, has seen a 46.20 per cent gain and the IT sector has seen a fall of 22.08 per cent over the past year.

Factor indices reflected a momentum‑driven market as the momentum factor led with a 2.52 per cent gain, Quality rose 0.36 per cent, Enhanced Value dropped 0.31 per cent, and Low Volatility was weakest at ‑0.89 per cent.

Crude oil fell 16.86 per cent in May, touching $87 a barrel, and gold dipped 1.42 per cent. CPI inflation edged up to 3.48 per cent, the repo rate remained at 5.25 per cent, and the 10‑year yield eased slightly to 7 per cent.

USD/INR remained nearly flat with a 0.09 per cent move and foreign institutional investors' outflows stood at Rs 29,484 crore for the month.

—IANS

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