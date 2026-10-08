Britney Spears visits Dolly Parton’s tourist attraction, says she was unaware of its existence

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears recently paid a visit to Dollywood with her sons, and shared that she was oblivious to the theme park’s existence before their trip.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker took to her Instagram, and shared videos of herself enjoying the rides and posed for photos with Sean Preston Federline, 21, and 20-year-old Jayden Federline at the Tennessee attraction, which was founded by the late country music legend Dolly Parton in 1986.

She wrote in the caption, “Wow wow!!! I didn’t know this place existed, so incredibly cool and exciting… but extremely hot and my skirt is too big for me… family outings!!! DOLLYWOOD IS ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE!!! (sic)".

The 44-year-old singer's sons, who she has with ex-husband Kevin Federline, both celebrated their birthdays a few days apart from one another last month, and Britney marked the occasion by expressing her desire to be the "best mommy" to her kids.

Earlier, the pop icon spoke about an incident during a recent outing, saying that she was deliberately kept waiting before being led outside at a moment when photographers were ready to capture her.

She took to her Instagram, where she shared a meme with the text overlay that read, “OMG !!!! YOU SCARED THE S**T OUT OF ME”.

Taking to the caption section, she expressed frustration over what she described as a “huge set up” and sarcastically thanked the people around her for making her feel “beautiful” before ending her post with a blunt message to America.

“Don’t just understand, take the time each day and second to REALLY UNDERSTAND how loved each and every one of us are. So loved in a country where we as humanity are never plotted against. Know you might have to stay in the ladies room a bit longer because for some reason your instincts tell you the security you’re with has oddly made it an extra 15 minutes for your food to be paid for. Dear Jesus knows the real innocence on my face to proceed with only food that’s supposed to be served hot but is dreadfully cold … Just happy to be there. When I decide to leave, a birdie tells me, ‘Yo inspector gadget! Remember that pink panther in grade school?’… Huge set up”, she added.

She revealed that after she left the bathroom she was “held outside” for pictures.

--IANS

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