Britney Spears left eye droops down because of botched up botox procedure

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears is recovering from a botched up botox procedure. The singer-songwriter recently took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself in which she explained the effect of a botox procedure gone wrong.

She said in the video, “It's really bad because he (the doctor) put so much Botox in the left eye that it drooped down like that and it's just now starting to rise up and be normal again. It's so embarrassing, it's like that. Like, it's... Girls, you have to be careful. If you do Botox with these people and these doctors, they can really fuck your eyes up”.

She further mentioned, “My eye was like down like this for like four weeks. It's just now like starting to rise again. Be careful with these people and they try to change like your face and you try to like fuck things up. Be careful with your bodies because it's yours and you own it. So, that's it (sic)”.

Earlier, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she spoke about toying around with a melting machine.

During the process, she revealed that she triggered a minor explosion but was safe as she was wearing safety gear.

She wrote in the caption, “Ok, I’ll be honest, the melting machine blew up and there was a minor explosion when I tried to melt the glass. So the instructor said, ‘You need to actually come to our real practice, where we do this in our offices’. But to watch glass melt was really different and so beautiful until sparks started going everywhere and it exploded”.

“We had headgear on, so we were safe. I kept it for two months, even though it had a huge hole in it, but someone threw it away. I’m honestly embarrassed to show this, but I think creative people are always a bit weird”, she added.

--IANS

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