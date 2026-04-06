April 06, 2026 9:27 PM हिंदी

British parliamentary group voices concern over kidnapping and forced marriage of Christian girl in Pakistan

British parliamentary group voices concern over kidnapping and forced marriage of Christian girl in Pakistan (File image)

Islamabad, April 6 (IANS) A British parliamentary group has expressed deep concerns over the case of a Christian girl, Maria Shehbaz, who was allegedly kidnapped and forced to marry in Pakistan.

The parliamentary group's statement comes after Pakistan's Federal Constitutional Court termed the marriage of Maria Shehbaz lawful. However, the girl's father has said that she was underage at the time and was forced to convert. For years, girls from Christian and Hindu communities in Pakistan have been targetted by older Muslim men for rape, forced conversion and forced marriage, Christian Today reported.

In a statement, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Pakistani Minorities (APPG) said that there has been "a broader and well-documented pattern of allegations concerning the abduction, forced conversion, and marriage of girls from religious minority communities, particularly Christians and Hindus." Minorities in such cases often face legal and social hurdles in getting justice while courts frequently support abductors.

"The protection of children and the safeguarding of religious minorities are fundamental principles recognised across all legal systems. Allegations of forced marriage and conversion, particularly involving minors, demand the highest level of scrutiny, transparency, and sensitivity to ensure that justice is both done and seen to be done," said APPG co-chair Lord Alton.

The group urged the Pakistani government to carry out investigation into allegations of forced marriage, especially those involving minors and implementation of laws. It also demanded greater international cooperation to protect religious minorities in Pakistan, Christian Today reported.

Last week, the APPG for Pakistani Minorities had voiced concern over reports that Islamabad's Capital Development Authority (CDA) is preparing demolitions operations targeting informal settlements largely inhabited by low-income Christian families.

In the statement shared on Facebook, the APPG for Pakistani minorities said that residents in several informal settlements have received notices indicating imminent clearance. It warned that forced evictions conducted without legal safeguards or alternative housing could violate constitutional guarantees of Pakistan and international human rights allegations. The APPG urged Pakistan government, the CDA and local authorities to suspend demolition plans and hold talks with affected communities.

--IANS

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