August 05, 2025 10:39 PM हिंदी

Britannia’s Q1 net profit falls nearly 7 pc sequentially, margins hit multi-quarter low

Britannia’s Q1 net profit falls nearly 7 pc sequentially, margins hit multi-quarter low

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Britannia Industries on Tuesday reported a drop in its net profit for the June quarter (Q1 FY26), as the biscuit maker’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 520 crore, down 6.98 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 559.13 crore in the previous March quarter (Q4 FY25).

Though, it was slightly higher than Rs 504 crore recorded in the same period previous year (Q1 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 3.64 per cent sequentially to Rs 4,534.86 crore, compared to Rs 4,375.57 crore in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue stood at Rs 4,622 crore, up from Rs 4,250 crore a year ago.

However, operating performance took a hit, with EBITDA falling to Rs 757 crore from Rs 801 crore in Q4 FY25, and margins slipping to a multi-quarter low of 16.4 per cent.

The company said inflation in key raw materials and higher employee benefit expenses weighed on its margins, which fell 135 basis points year-on-year.

Demand from urban consumers remained subdued due to rising living costs, affecting overall consumer goods sales.

Britannia Managing Director Varun Berry said the company’s execution strategy -- focused on getting more value from existing outlets, improving servicing to key stores, and boosting efficiency -- helped achieve 10 per cent sales growth and strong double-digit growth in its four focus states and adjacent bakery categories like rusk, wafers, and croissants.

He added that moderating inflation has led to a slight recovery in consumption in both urban and rural markets, enabling the company to return to double-digit growth.

Berry also highlighted Britannia’s continued push towards premiumization through new launches in its Pure Magic range and Crafted Cookies under the Good Day brand, alongside sustained investment in its core brands through marketing campaigns.

The results were announced after market hours on Tuesday. The shares closed at Rs 5,640, down by Rs 147or 2.54 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Lyrical video of third single 'Yegareyi Nee Rakkale' from Anupama Parameswaran's'Paradha' released

Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United in a tightly-contested Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup Foundation

134th Durand Cup: Nasir Yasa guides Malaysian Armed Forces to a narrow win over Rangdajied United

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

Anil Ambani leaves ED headquarters after 9-hour grilling, to be called again (Lead)

Barcelona-Ter Stegen rift deepens amid medical report controversy after goalkeeper undergoes surgery. Photo credit: Marc-Andre ter Stegen/X

Football: Barcelona-Ter Stegen rift deepens amid medical report controversy

Shelter for all: Mor Awaas brings relief to several families in monsoon

Shelter for all: Mor Awaas brings relief to several families in monsoon

Mukesh Khanna reveals the reason behind indefinite delay in making of 'Shaktimaan'

Mukesh Khanna reveals the reason behind indefinite delay in making of 'Shaktimaan'

Christopher Kamei’s lone goal seals first win for Indian Army, ends Tribhuvan’s campaign in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Jamshedpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup Foundation

134th Durand Cup: Kamei’s lone goal seals Indian Army’s first win, ends Tribhuvan’s campaign

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Health Dept on high alert, specialist doctors rushed for relief efforts

Uttarkashi cloudburst: Health Dept on high alert, specialist doctors rushed for relief efforts

Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Photo credit: BFI_Basketball/X

Basketball: Valiant India push Jordan to the brink in FIBA Asia Cup opener

Uttarakhand: Chamoli’s Self-Help Group women craft eco-friendly rakhis, boost family incomes

Uttarakhand: Chamoli’s Self-Help Group women craft eco-friendly rakhis, boost family incomes