BRICS driven by cooperation and committed to shaping more inclusive and prosperous world: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that BRICS is driven by cooperation and committed to shaping a more inclusive and prosperous world.

“A BRICS driven by cooperation and committed to shaping a more inclusive and prosperous world. With BRICS leaders during the Delhi Summit 2026,” PM Modi stated on X, sharing a picture of BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called it a ‘moment of unity and shared purpose’.

“A moment of unity and shared purpose as BRICS Leaders come together for the family photo at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi,” the MEA stated on X sharing a picture of BRICS leaders in front of the summit venue.

PM Modi and leaders of other BRICS member countries also participated in a joint tree plantation initiative.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira joined PM Modi at the tree plantation initiative.

Holding hands, all leaders also posed for the traditional family photo during the event held at the lawns of Bharat Mandapam.

Earlier in the day, the leaders of BRICS member countries attended the BRICS Summit's Session on Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism at Bharat Mandapam. India is hosting the two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi from today, bringing together leaders of member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees.

PM Modi announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 and launched two postage stamps commemorating 20 years of BRICS at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

In his closing remarks at the BRICS Summit's session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' , PM Modi said, "The New Delhi Declaration adopted today gives clear direction to our shared resolve. Now it is our responsibility to convert these resolutions into concrete results."

PM Modi said that the discussions between the BRICS leaders included perspectives on key regional and global issues and priorities to further strengthen BRICS cooperation.

–IANS

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