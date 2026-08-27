Brenda Song wishes beau Macaulay Culkin on b’day: Darn grateful you were born today

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Brenda Song penned a heartfelt birthday tribute for her partner Macaulay Culkin, calling him her “best friend,” “the best papa” and “the love of my life.”

Brenda took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of Macaulay and said that she could not imagine her life without him.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my one and only @culkamania My best friend, the best papa, my favorite adventure partner, the only person who will play Yahtzee and rewatch physical 100 or squid games with me over and over, the love of my life- I don’t even want to think of what my life would look like without you.”

“I’m so darn grateful you were born today. I love celebrating you. Thank you for doing this life thing with me. I love you so SO much. Ps. That’s a French fry,” she added.

It was in 2018, when Brenda revealed that she was in a relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin, whom she met in June 2017 when they worked together on Changeland.

The two started dating the following month. Their first son was born in 2021. After more than four years of dating, Culkin and Song were engaged in January 2022. The couple's second son was born in 2022.

Culkin is considered one of the most successful child actors of the 1990s. In 2005, he was ranked second on VH1's list of the "100 Greatest Kid-Stars". The actor shot to fame for playing Kevin McCallister in the Christmas comedy Home Alone in 1990 and reprised the role in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

He gained more success with the coming-of-age film My Girl, the psychological thriller film The Good Son, and the comedy films Getting Even with Dad and Richie Rich.

He took a hiatus starting in, and returned to acting with the biographical drama film Party Monster. Culkin appeared in the independent films Saved! and Sex and Breakfast, and two projects by Adam Green: The Wrong Ferrari and Adam Green's Aladdin.

--IANS

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