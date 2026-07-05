Brar's ten-wicket haul scripts emphatic ten-wicket win for India A over Sri Lanka A

Galle, July 5 (IANS) Tall pacer Gurnoor Brar picked a ten-wicket match haul as he propelled India A to a comprehensive ten-wicket victory over Sri Lanka A in the second unofficial Test and sealed the two-match series 1-0 here on Sunday.

Brar dismantled the hosts batting line-up to register career-best match figures of 10-145 - backing up his four-wicket haul in the first innings with a lethal six-wicket burst in the second essay.

Resuming from a commanding 541/8, India A’s innings had a swift end when left-arm spinner Keshara Nuwantha completed his five-wicket haul by removing Yash Thakur and Ruturaj Gaikwad did not return to bat after retiring hurt on the previous day.

Armed with a massive 177-run first-innings lead, Brar, alongside pacers Aaqib Nabi Dar and Thakur, reduced the hosts to a precarious 49/4 within the first 11 overs. Sri Lanka A's solitary resistance came from Ashen Bandara, who counter-attacked with a brisk, 86-ball 87, laced with 11 boundaries and two maximums.

He anchored a crucial 70-run stand with Anjala Bandara to briefly delay the inevitable. But Brar returned for his second spell to break the partnership, dismissing both set batsmen in quick succession to leave the hosts reeling at 141/06. Brar later wiped out the tail to claim his maiden six-for, while off-spinner Saransh Jain chipped in with two scalps to bowl out Sri Lanka A for 209.

Chasing a meagre target off 33, openers B Sai Sudharsan (25 not out) and Aman Mokhade (11 not out) completed the formalities in just 6.2 overs to cap off a highly successful tour for India by adding the red-ball trophy after previously getting the 50-over tri-series triumph.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka A 366 and 209 (Ashen Bandara 87; Gurnoor Brar 6-68, Saransh Jain 2-66) lost to India A 543/9 declared and 36 for no loss (B Sai Sudharsan 25 not out, Aman Mokhade 11 not out) by ten wickets

--IANS

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