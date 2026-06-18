June 18, 2026 3:48 PM हिंदी

Boxing World Cup: Minakshi advances to quarters in China

Indian boxer Minakshi (Photo: BFI)

Guiyang, June 18 (IANS) Indian boxer Minakshi secured a win on the fourth day of the Boxing World Cup (Stage 2) in China, moving on to the quarterfinals in her weight class.

Minakshi, the reigning 48kg World Champion and current World No. 1, now competing in the women's 51kg category, secured a decisive 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Poland's Natalia Kuczewska, advancing in the competition.

On day four, Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) was eliminated after losing 0-5 to Kyrgyzstan's Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

So far in the tournament, five Indian boxers have reached the quarterfinals: Nikhil (55kg), Deepak (70kg), Minakshi (51kg), Prachi (57kg), and Saneh (65kg). Additionally, Jyoti (48kg) and Jugnoo (85kg) have secured medals by advancing to the semi-finals.

Jyoti was a late addition to India’s squad as the BFI expanded the 18-member squad to 20, adding Aakash alongside in the 75kg category as India’s contingent saw 10 male and 10 female boxers represent the nation.

“Our foremost responsibility is towards the athletes. International competitions play a vital role in a boxer's development, and every deserving athlete should have the opportunity to test themselves against the best in the world. Jyoti and Aakash have worked hard to earn this chance, and it is important that they are able to compete, gain valuable exposure against top international opponents and further their development at the highest level,” Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India, had said.

On Day 5, four Indian boxers will compete in their quarterfinal matches. In the women's category, Minakshi (51kg) will face Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova, Saneh (65kg) will face Poland's Kinga Krowka, and Prachi (57kg) will face Shih Yi Wu of Chinese Taipei. In the men's division, Nikhil (55kg) will go up against Azerbaijan's Amin Mammadzada.

Results (India):

Won:

Minakshi (51kg-W) bt Natalia Kuczewska (Poland) 5-0

Lost:

Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) lost to Mirzokhid Imamnazarov (Kyrgyzstan) 0-5

Indian Boxers in Quarterfinals:

Nikhil (55kg)

Deepak (70kg)

Minakshi (51kg-W)

Prachi (57kg-W)

Saneh (65kg-W)

Indian Boxers in Semi-finals:

Jyoti (48kg-W)

Jugnoo (85kg)

Day 5 Schedule (India):

Minakshi (51kg-W) vs Alua Balkibekova (Kazakhstan)

Saneh (65kg-W) vs Kinga Krowka (Poland)

Nikhil (55kg) vs Amin Mammadzada (Azerbaijan)

Prachi (57kg-W) vs Chengyu Yang (Chinese Taipei)

Deepak Poonia (70KG) vs Nabi Isgandarov (Azerbaijan)

--IANS

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