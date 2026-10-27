October 27, 2026 8:54 PM हिंदी

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win (Credit: BFI)

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Aditya won on points 4:1 against Islam Magomedov of Russia in the Men’s 55kg final to clinch the gold medal in the U19 World Boxing Championships being held at Budva, Montenegro on Tuesday.

This is India's first gold medal of this edition of the U19 World Boxing Championships. India are already assured of two bronze medals.

Aditya had become the second Indian boxer to make it to the final of his weight category in the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships by defeating Nihat Gasimov of Azerbaijan in the men’s 55kg semifinals.

Aditya, the Asian U-19 silver medallist, was dominant through the three rounds to bag a 5:0 verdict from the judges and will now face Islam Magomedov of Russia in the gold medal bout.

Megha Sheokand had earlier clinched her spot in the final of the women’s 80kg category with a RSC win over Meerim Chynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals.

Sheokand outclassed Meerim Chynybekova of Kyrgyzstan to reach the finals of the women’s 80kg category on Sunday. Megha dominated the opening round, and her opponent received the count thrice in the second round before the referee stopped the bout.

Harshika secured the first bronze medal, as a gallant fight against USA’s Lauryn Elmore was not enough, and she ended on the wrong side of the 3:2 verdict in the women’s 65kg semifinals.

Prachi Tokas had bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 80+kg category after losing her semifinal bout. Prachi will come home with a bronze medal after she lost the women’s 80+kg category in the semifinal, 1:4, against Samira Itonieva of Russia.

Late on Saturday evening, Harshita had reached the semifinal and assured India a medal with a clinical 5:0 win over Ireland’s Grace Bailey in the women’s 65kg category.

--IANS

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