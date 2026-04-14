April 14, 2026 9:10 PM हिंदी

Boulders Classic Golf: Local lad Vishesh Sharma takes a one-shot lead on day one

Local lad Vishesh Sharma takes a one-shot lead on day one of the inaugural Boulders Classic 2026 golf tournament being played at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) The 19-year-old Vishesh Sharma of Hyderabad fired a seven-under 65 to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the inaugural INR 1 crore Boulders Classic being played at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club in Hyderabad. Sharma’s 65 set a new course record and featured an eagle on the par-5 14th, six birdies, and a lone bogey.

Two-time PGTI Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma carded a six-under 66 to sit tied second alongside Delhi’s Vinay Kumar Yadav. The round marked Shubhankar’s first start on the tour since the Tour Championship in Jamshedpur in December 2021. Teenager Vishesh Sharma, who turned professional last year and finished 21st on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit in 2025, made the most of his familiarity with the venue to produce a standout round.

Vishesh said, “I kept myself in play early on and focused on getting into good positions. The eagle on the 14th really gave me momentum. I hit a hybrid to about 10 feet there and made the putt, which helped me push on.”

He capitalised on that momentum with a strong run, converting several chances from inside 10 to 15 feet. “I was able to take advantage of the opportunities I created and convert some good putts,” he added.

Playing in his home city, Sharma also drew confidence from the setting. “It’s great to be playing in Hyderabad and staying at home for this event. Being familiar with the conditions definitely helps,” he said.

Shubhankar’s round included an eagle on the par-5 seventh, six birdies, and two bogeys.

“The course is in great shape and will only get tougher as the week goes on, especially with the wind and pin positions,” Shubhankar said. “I had a good stretch in the middle of the round where I picked up shots, including the eagle, and that made the difference.”

He added, “I finished well, and that always gives you confidence going into the next round.”

Thirty-year-old Vinay Kumar Yadav carded an error-free six-under 66 to stand tied-second along with Shubhankar. Vinay is coming off a playoff victory at the DP World PGTI NexGen event held at Golden Greens Golf & Country Club in Gurugram last month.

Yuvraj Sandhu, one of the pre-tournament favourites, struck a 73 on day one to be placed tied 55th.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as Chennai Super Kings aim to maintain winning momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as CSK aim to maintain winning momentum

Adani Energy rolls out 1,000 MW power link to boost Mumbai's clean energy supply

Adani Energy rolls out 1,000 MW power link to boost Mumbai's clean energy supply

Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders players wear black armband to pay tribute to late C.D Gopinath, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: CSK, KKR players wear black armband to pay tribute to late C.D Gopinath

Pakistan: Sisters once again denied meeting with former PM Imran Khan at Adiala jail

Pakistan: Sisters once again denied meeting with former PM Imran Khan at Adiala jail

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​ (Photo: IANS)

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​

Pakistan: Family of killed Christian youth demands justice and protection of minorities (File image)

Pakistan: Family of killed Christian youth demands justice and protection of minorities

Two Pak-flagged oil tankers turned back from Strait of Hormuz: Report (Representational/File image)

Two Pak-flagged oil tankers turned back from Strait of Hormuz: Report

TCS Nashik harassment case is isolated, no systemic issue in IT sector: Nasscom

TCS Nashik harassment case is isolated, no systemic issue in IT sector: Nasscom

In call with Trump, PM Modi stresses on keeping Strait of Hormuz 'open and secure' (File image)

In call with Trump, PM Modi stresses on keeping Strait of Hormuz 'open and secure'

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead