IPL 2026: Bowlers power CSK to convincing 32-run win over KKR

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) A clinical bowling display led by Noor Ahmad and Anshul Kamboj complemented a strong batting performance as Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in their IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Defending a competitive 192/5, CSK struck early and maintained control throughout, restricting KKR to 160/7 in 20 overs despite late resistance from Ramandeep Singh and Rovman Powell.

KKR’s chase began on an experimental note, with Sunil Narine opening alongside Finn Allen. While Narine showed early intent with a couple of sixes, Allen fell cheaply as Kamboj struck in the second over to provide CSK an early breakthrough.

Narine failed to build on his start and was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed during the powerplay, leaving KKR struggling at 36/2 after six overs — their lowest powerplay score since 2024. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi attempted to rebuild, briefly lifting the scoring rate with a mix of boundaries and sixes.

However, CSK’s spin attack turned the game decisively in the middle overs. Akeal Hosein broke the partnership by removing Raghuvanshi, before Noor delivered a match-defining spell. The Afghan left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Rahane and struck twice in quick succession, removing Cameron Green for a golden duck and later Rinku Singh, derailing KKR’s chase.

Noor finished with impressive figures of 3/21, consistently troubling batters with his variations and exploiting the Chepauk surface. His spell reduced KKR from a position of recovery to deep trouble at 91/6.

With the required rate climbing, Ramandeep (35 off 23) and Powell (31 not out off 22) stitched together a fighting partnership, keeping KKR’s hopes alive with occasional boundaries. However, disciplined bowling from CSK ensured the target remained out of reach.

Kamboj returned at the death to seal the contest, finishing with 2/32. He removed Ramandeep in the penultimate over and conceded just 12 runs in the final over to close out the game.

Earlier, CSK posted a strong 192/5 after electing to bat. Sanju Samson led the charge with a fluent 48, while young Ayush Mhatre provided a blistering start with a 17-ball 38. Dewald Brevis added impetus in the middle overs with a well-compiled 41, helping CSK recover after a brief slowdown.

Despite efforts from KKR’s bowlers, particularly Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy, to pull things back in the middle overs, CSK’s aggressive start ultimately proved decisive.

The win marks CSK’s second successive victory, while KKR continue to struggle for consistency in their batting and remain winless.

Brief scores;

Chennai Super Kings 192/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 48, Dewald Brevis 41, Ayush Mhatre 38; Kartik Tyagi 2/35) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 160/7 in 20 overs (Ramandeep Singh 35, Rovman Powell 31*; Noor Ahmad 3/21, Anshul Kamboj 2/32) by 32 runs.

--IANS

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