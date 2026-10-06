Bopanna, Burruchaga, Hijikata headline TPL Season 8 marquee line-up

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Indian tennis great Rohan Bopanna and international stars Roman Burruchaga, Rinky Hijikata and Terence Atmane will headline the marquee player line-up for the eighth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), with the player auction set to take place in Mumbai on October 12.

The eight franchises will build their squads around their respective marquee players at the auction.

Bopanna, who will represent Gurgaon Grand Slammers, leads the marquee line-up. The 46-year-old former World No. 1 in men’s doubles is a two-time Grand Slam champion, having won the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title and the 2024 Australian Open men’s doubles crown.

A Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient, Bopanna will return to the league with a wealth of experience.

“I’m really looking forward to being back at TPL. Every year, the league gets stronger, and I love the team environment and energy the format brings.

This year, the competition will be very high, with a great mix of experienced players and young Indian talent. Hyderabad has always had a strong connection with tennis, so I’m sure the atmosphere will make it even more special. I’m excited to compete, enjoy the experience and be back on court.”

Argentina’s Roman Burruchaga, who will turn out for Kolkata Thunder Blades, is the highest-ranked singles player among the international marquee contingent. The 24-year-old is currently ranked World No. 60, having reached a career-high ranking of 56 earlier this year.

Australian Rinky Hijikata will represent Rajasthan Rangers. The 25-year-old won the 2023 Australian Open men’s doubles title and reached the 2025 Wimbledon men’s doubles final. He has also attained a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 23 and is currently ranked 82 in singles.

“I’m really excited to be part of the Rajasthan Rangers and make my TPL debut this season. The 25-point format makes the league very exciting, and I’m looking forward to experience the energy in Hyderabad.”

Frenchman Terence Atmane, nicknamed ‘The Magician’, will headline Mumbai Royals. The 24-year-old reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 41 this year.

Czechia’s Dalibor Svrcina will return for a second successive season with Lucknow Blazers. He has attained a career-high singles ranking of World No. 86

Hyderabad Strikers will be represented by Croatia’s Dino Prizmic. A former junior World No. 1 and 2023 Roland Garros boys’ singles champion, the 21-year-old reached a career-high ranking of World No. 70 this year.

Australian Adam Walton will represent defending champions GS Delhi Aces. Walton has reached a career-high ranking of World No. 74 and brings ATP Tour and Grand Slam experience to the side.

Completing the marquee line-up is Frenchman Alexandre Muller, who will once again represent the Gujarat Panthers. The 29-year-old, one of the most experienced players in the field, has reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 38.

The eight franchises, Mumbai Royals, Rajasthan Rangers, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Kolkata Thunder Blades, Lucknow Blazers, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers and GS Delhi Aces, will compete in Season 8 at the LB Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad from December 8 to 13.

Matches will begin at 4:30 PM onwards and will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

The league will retain its team-based format, featuring men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles, with each match played over a fast-paced 25-point format.

--IANS

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