Bombay HC’s order to inspect EVMs in Chandivali constituency is historic: Congress leader Naseem Khan

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan has welcomed the Bombay High Court’s directive to inspect the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the Chandivali Assembly constituency, terming it a “historic” decision that could help resolve long-standing doubts about the electoral process across the country.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, Naseem Khan said the court order marks a significant step towards restoring public confidence in the credibility of EVMs, which have been under intense scrutiny in recent times. “It was clearly stated in our petition that we harbour doubts regarding the EVM machines. We suspect that they have been tampered with and improperly programmed. We hold various apprehensions,” Khan said.

He added that during the inspection scheduled for April 16 or 17, the Congress will present all its questions and concerns before the authorities and demand a thorough probe.

“This order by the High Court is undoubtedly historic. It will help resolve the doubts surrounding the electoral process across the nation, address the suspicions being raised against the Election Commission, and answer the questions being raised regarding the functioning of the machines. We will be satisfied once the inspection is complete,” he stated.

Naseem Khan further noted that the Bombay High Court’s verdict could set an important precedent, particularly for the Chandivali seat. He expressed hope that after the inspection is completed, the Election Commission should carry out a comprehensive investigation into all the doubts and demands raised by the party.

The senior Congress leader also confirmed that the party had already deposited the necessary fees with the Maharashtra Election Commission for the EVM inspection. He demanded transparency from the Commission, saying, “If the Maharashtra Election Commission has taken any specific action prior to the inspection of the EVM machines, they should inform us. We had, in fact, deposited the fees with them for the inspection of the EVMs.”

The development assumes significance amid ongoing debates and allegations by several opposition parties regarding the reliability and security of Electronic Voting Machines in Indian elections.

--IANS

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