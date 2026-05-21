Boman Irani says he’s surprised Dharmendra, Satish Shah didn’t receive Padma honours earlier

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani expressed happiness after veteran stars Dharmendra and Satish Shah were honoured with Padma awards, stating that he was equally surprised the recognition had not come earlier for the two legendary actors.

Recalling his memories with both icons, Boman, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, spoke fondly about their warmth, humility, and unforgettable personalities.

Speaking about Dharmendra, Boman recalled, “Dharamji was the most loving person I have ever met, apart from being the handsomest, and the most charming.”

He added, “There was kindness in his voice, there was love in his voice, and whenever he met you, he made you feel special, like your presence made him happy.”

The actor further reminisced about a memorable interaction with the veteran star and shared, “I will never forget how he shook my hand and then placed his hand on my face with affection. It was just a small gesture, but my face literally shook. It was so emotional. That love and kindness are unforgettable.”

Remembering Satish Shah, Boman with utmost love, said, “Satish was always laughing, always smiling. We miss him.”

The Padma Awards, which are among India’s highest civilian honours, were announced earlier this year in January. Late superstar Dharmendra and late star actor-comedian Satish Shah were among the celebrated names recognised for their contribution to Indian cinema and entertainment.

Talking about Dharmendra, the superstar has often been regarded as one of the most iconic stars of Hindi cinema, and has delivered superhits over the decades including ‘Sholay’ ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Satyakam’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat and many more.

Satish Shah, meanwhile, has remained one of the most loved comic actors in Indian entertainment. From movies like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, to television sitcoms like *Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Satish Shah carved a unique place for himself with his impeccable comic timing and versatility.

Talking about Boman Irani, on the professional front, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Peddi’, which stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on June 4.

–IANS

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