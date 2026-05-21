May 21, 2026 11:29 AM हिंदी

Bobby Deol recalls Dharmendra’s proud reaction to 'Animal': You’ve become Lord Bobby now

Bobby Deol recalls Dharmendra’s proud reaction to Animal: You’ve become Lord Bobby now

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Bobby Deol recently opened up about the overwhelming moment with late father Dharmendra post the incredible response he received after playing the menacing Abrar in the movie ‘Animal’.

He also fondly recalled Dharmendra’s reaction to his transformation into a villain.

The actor who appeared on the relaunched edition of Shekhar Suman’s talk show ‘Shekhar Tonite’, spoke candidly about how filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga approached him for the blockbuster film and how the success of the movie gave birth to the internet sensation ‘Lord Bobby’.

During the conversation, Bobby spoke about Dharmendra’s reaction after watching ‘Animal’.

Bobby said that the veteran star was initially surprised to see him portray a negative character on screen. “When my father saw ‘Animal’, he asked me, ‘You’re a villain?’ I said, ‘Yes, Papa, but it’s a good role.’” Bobby added with a smile that Dharmendra later proudly told him, “Tu ab Lord Bobby ban gaya hai?!! (You have become Lord Bobby now)

The actor also revealed that the movie's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had cast him in ‘Animal’ after being captivated by a single photograph of the actor.

Recalling the filmmaker’s words, Bobby shared, “When I got a call from Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he said, ‘Your expression in this photograph… I want you because I like this expression.’ I was like, wow.”

Shekhar Suman, whikr Bobby was talking about Dharmendra, became emotional and said, “I don’t know a person like Mr Dharam anymore.”

Talking about Bobby Deol’s performance in ‘Animal’, despite limited screen time, became one of the biggest talking points of the film. The actor had no dialogues in the movie yet with his intense screen presence, and terrifying portrayal, and viral dance on the song Jamaal Kudu, set the internet on fire.

The internet soon coined the term ‘Lord Bobby’, celebrating the actor’s massive comeback.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Bobby is all set to star in upcoming movies like Alpha and Bandar.

With Bandar, he returns to the silver screen as a lead hero after 17 years.

–IANS

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