Boman Irani highlights how cinema connects people, cultures and ideas across borders

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani recently shared his thoughts on the unifying power of cinema.

In his latest post on Instagram, he highlighted how films can bridge people, cultures, and ideas across borders. Reflecting on his experience in Moscow and his collaboration with Moskino, the actor described it as an enriching journey of cultural exchange between India and Russia. Boman noted that storytelling has a unique ability to travel beyond boundaries, fostering meaningful connections among filmmakers and opening new avenues for creative collaboration.

Sharing a series of photos, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor wrote, “Stories have a remarkable way of travelling. My time in Moscow, alongside our collaboration with Moskino, was a reminder of how cinema can bring people, cultures, and ideas together. It was an enriching experience to engage with fellow filmmakers and explore new avenues for creative exchange between India and Russia.”

“The work was rewarding, but so was simply experiencing Moscow itself a city of grandeur, warmth, and endless beauty. Here are a few memories from the journey. #filminmoscow #moskino #moscowfilmcluster.”

Professionally, Boman Irani has delivered memorable performances in films such as “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.," “Lage Raho Munna Bhai,” “3 Idiots,” “Khosla Ka Ghosla,” “Don,” “Main Hoon Na,” “Dunki,” and several others.

The actor was recently seen in the film “Peddi,” which was released on June 4. The film starred Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, along with Divyendu Sharma in a key role. Boman Irani was seen in a supporting role in the Telugu sports drama. In the film, his character acted as a guide, introducing audiences to the story’s secluded tribal setting and its world.

Boman Irani is also set to return for “Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.” The film is scheduled for release on August 28, 2026. Announcing the release date, the makers wrote, “20 years later…The Khoslas are back. #KhoslaKaGhosla2 In Cinemas on 28th August 2026.” The sequel will feature Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass and Tara Sharma.

--IANS

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