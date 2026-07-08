July 08, 2026 5:40 AM हिंदी

Bollywood lines-up to bless Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar at their reception

Bollywood lines-up to bless Anshula Kapoor, Rohan Thakkar at their reception

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar hosted a star-studded wedding reception on Tuesday.

The Hindi film industry formed a bee-line to bless the newly-wed couple. Actor Jackie Shroff brought the brightest smile as he walked-in with a plant. The actor was dressed in a black bandh gala suit. Anshula Kapoor’s reaction was fully worth the present that she received from the actor.

Anshula’s half-sister Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal as she dazzled in a shimmering lavender-gold saree and paired with statement diamond jewellery.

Their father Boney Kapoor, who was earlier seen in a red suit, switched to a crisp white suit for the reception. He returned to the photo area and smiled as he posed for the paparazzi once again.

Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza made a graceful entry at the wedding reception. Riteish chose a navy bandhgala, while Genelia wore a shimmering embroidered outfit.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar attended Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception in a striking black-and-silver lehenga. She completed the look with matching jewellery, soft waves and glowing makeup.

Actor Varun Dhawan arrived at the wedding reception in an all-black ensemble. Actor Chunky Panday, who arrived with his wife Bhavna Pandey, chose a vibrant coral kurta. His wife complemented him in an embroidered ethnic outfit.

Earlier, Anshula shared the emotional story behind her bridal ensemble, revealing how she kept her late mother close to her on her most important day. The bride mentioned that the one thing she was certain about carrying on her wedding day was her late mother's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta.

Taking to her social media account, Anshula shared a series of stunning bridal portraits from her wedding festivities. The pictures show her as the bride dressed in an elegant antique rose lehenga, accessorised with layered emerald and pearl jewellery. Her mother's heritage dupatta featuring heirloom gold tissue and zardozi dupatta was seen draped over her outfit

--IANS

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