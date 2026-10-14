Bobby Deol shares an anecdote from the time when Salman got upset with him

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who was recently in the Tamil film ‘Jana Nayagan’, has shared an anecdote about his friendship with the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Salman appeared on the recent episode of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ along with Karisma Kapoor. During the show, KJo played videos of people, who have worked with the Bollywood superstar, and are close to him.

In a special video message for Salman, Bobby said, “I love you, man. I love you. We're like family, all of us. I mean, the bond you shared with my papa was just so amazing.He loved you like his son. And yes, there's so many similarities between you and him. He always said that”.

He then shared an anecdote when Salman got upset with him over something but was the one to walk up to him.

He further mentioned, “I still remember the night when we had gone in 2000 for shows. And something happened and you got upset with me and I walked off. And then you came chasing behind me. And you sat with me and we sat on the pavement and we chatted for so long. And you were so warm and nice and loving”.

“There can never be someone like you, Salman. You're just amazing. And thank you for everything you've done. Not just for me, but for so many, many people around”, he added.

‘Koffee with Karan’ is one of the iconic chat shows of India. The show premiered in 2004, and is known for its candid conversations with Bollywood stars, rapid-fire rounds, personal revelations, gossip and playful exchanges about relationships, rivalries and careers. Its celebrity couch and controversial questions have frequently generated headlines, viral clips and pop-culture moments. Over the years, the show has featured actors, filmmakers, sports personalities and other prominent guests.

--IANS

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