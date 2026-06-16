Bobby Deol says 'Love you most' as he wishes son Aryaman on his birthday

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol's elder son, Aryaman Deol, turned a year older on Tuesday, and the 'Animal' actor decided to wish his firstborn on social media with a heartfelt post.

Bobby uploaded a stunning selfie of the handsome father and son duo on social media, where both of them were seen twinning in black.

Showering love on Aryaman on his special day, Bobby wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Hey my Aryaman, my angel...Happy Birthday, Love you most (sic)."

Actor Rahul Dev also wished Aryaman in the comment section, saying, "Happy B'day beta... much luv", followed by red heart emoticons.

Actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra added, " Happy Birthday to the parents to!"

For those who do not know, Bobby and his wife Tanya welcomed their first child, son Aryaman, on 16 June 2001 in Mumbai. While Aryaman prefers to stay away from the media spotlight, he made his first public appearance with his father at the IIFA Awards 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Talking about Bobby's professional lineup, he is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming spy thriller, "Alpha", co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Anil Kapoor.

Previously, Bobby praised his co-star Alia, revealing that he was impressed watching her prepare herself for the role with such high-octane action sequences.

Bobby shared, “Alia is one of the most hardworking and most sincere actors I’ve worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene. She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot.”

“I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it,” added the 'Bandar' actor.

"Alpha" is the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy Universe.

Backed by Aditya Chopra, "Alpha" is expected to reach the theatres on July 3 this year.

--IANS

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