BNM stages protest in Germany, seeks international probe into human rights abuses in Balochistan

Berlin, June 22 (IANS) The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest march and awareness campaign at the Marktplatz in Germany’s Bonn to draw the global community’s attention to the dire situation in Balochistan and to highlight the ongoing human rights abuses by the Pakistani forces in the province.

According to the BNM, the protesters expressed solidarity with victims of “state aggression” and demanded justice for all those affected. They also voiced deep concern regarding the "faceless trials" being conducted against leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), describing these proceedings as a “blatant violation of fundamental human rights and established principles of justice".

“Participants highlighted that constitutional and legal rights have been effectively suspended in Balochistan, where the Pakistan Army operates with impunity. They specifically noted the case of prominent BYC leader Mahrang Baloch and her colleagues, who are being targeted through opaque judicial processes. In these trials, the identities of court staff, witnesses, and even the presiding judges remain concealed,” the BNM stated.

“The protesters strongly condemned the ongoing attacks on the homes of Baloch activists and political leaders, reporting that residences are being looted and demolished. Furthermore, they noted that the families of victims of enforced disappearances are being subjected to extreme pressure, often forced to hold press conferences to publicly disown their forcibly missing loved ones,” it added.

During the demonstration, the participants called on the international community to form an independent fact-finding mission—comprised of human rights organisations, journalists, and researchers, to investigate the human rights abuses in Balochistan.

Additionally, the protesters appealed to the European Union and other global powers to prioritise these grave human rights concerns in their diplomatic and economic engagements with Pakistan.

“They emphasised that respect for human rights and accountability must be at the core of all international engagement. The protesters urged EU member states to evaluate their commercial, cultural, and political ties with Pakistan through this lens and to hold the state accountable for ensuring the protection of human rights,” the BNM noted.

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.

--IANS

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