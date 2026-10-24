October 24, 2026 3:46 PM हिंदी

Blind Cricket Asia Cup: India name 17-member squad to defend title in Dhaka

Blind Cricket Asia Cup: India name 17-member squad to defend title in Dhaka

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) India have announced a 17-member squad for the second Men’s Blind Cricket Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Dhaka from November 15 to 20, as the defending champions prepare to retain their title after a decade-long gap in the tournament.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) confirmed the squad following an intensive 10-day selection and coaching camp, which featured 24 prospects. The selected players will undergo a month-long preparatory camp in Delhi NCR before travelling to Bangladesh for the continental competition.

The training programme will focus on batting, bowling, fielding, fitness, conditioning and match strategy. Players were assessed on their performances, fitness levels, technical skills and overall readiness during the selection process.

Naresh Tumda, Sanjay Kumar Shah, Debaraj Behera, Ashok Reddy, Praveen Kumar Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Rawat have been selected in the B1 category.

The B2 category includes Dunna Venkateshwararao, Rambir Singh, Lokesha, Manish Kumar and Nakula Badanayak, while Durga Rao Tompaki, Sunil Ramesh, Sukhram Majhi, A Ravi, Dinesh Rathva and Deepak complete the squad in the B3 category.

Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, chairman of CABI, congratulated the selected players and expressed confidence in their preparations.

“Congratulations to the 17 players selected to represent India at the Men’s Blind Cricket Asia Cup 2026. Each has worked hard to earn a place in the national team. We look forward to seeing them build on India’s proud legacy as they prepare to defend the title. I wish the team every success,” he said.

India won the inaugural Blind T20 Asia Cup, hosted by CABI in Kochi in January 2016, defeating Pakistan by 44 runs in the final. The Indian team scored 208/5 before restricting Pakistan to 164, securing the maiden title.

India's blind cricket team performance has also been reflected on the international level, as the men's team has won the ICC Blind Cricket World Cup five times across formats.

--IANS

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