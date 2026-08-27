August 28, 2026 12:13 AM हिंदी

BLF claims responsibility for killing Pak forces, state-backed operatives

BLF claims responsibility for killing several Pak forces and state-backed operatives (Representational Image)

Quetta, Aug 27 (IANS) The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for a wave of attacks against Pakistani forces and state-backed operatives across the province and alleged that 11 Pakistani military personnel and two alleged state-backed operatives were killed, local media reported.

"In a statement issued to the media, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said that on 22 August, the group’s fighters attacked a Pakistani military road security unit in the Kolwah-Gishkor area of Awaran. He claimed that five military personnel were killed and three others injured in the attack. The spokesperson further alleged that vehicles involved in road construction work were also targeted. According to the statement, BLF fighters later opened fire on a military helicopter that arrived in the area following the attack," the Balochistan-based news network, Balochistan Post, reported.

The spokesperson also said BLF fighters took control of a police checkpoint in Shirin-o-Farhad the same day.

“He claimed that police personnel stationed at the checkpoint were detained, a Kalashnikov rifle and other equipment were seized, and the checkpoint, along with two police vehicles and a motorcycle, was set on fire. The detained personnel were later released, according to the statement,” stated the Balochistan Post.

The BLF also claimed that it killed two men it described as members of a “state-backed death squad” during vehicle inspections on n the Bela-Jhaoo Road after establishing a road blockade there.

The alleged members of the death squad attempted to flee and were identified as Mohammad, son of Noor Mohammad, and his son Zafar, residents of Waja Bagh, Jhaoo.

The statement noted that the group seized weapons from the father-son duo and set their motorcycle on fire.

The spokesperson also made several allegations against Zafar, saying that he is involved in criminal activities and is in cooperation with Pakistani military forces.

--IANS

ksk/dan

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