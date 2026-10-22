October 22, 2026 10:06 AM हिंदी

Blake Shelton mourns ‘hero’ John Anderson: He was my friend

Blake Shelton mourns ‘hero’ John Anderson: He was my friend

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Country music star Blake Shelton has mourned the death of legendary singer John Anderson, remembering him as a hero who became a dear friend.

Shelton took to Instagram to say he was fortunate to have known Anderson beyond his musical legacy and revealed he met him just days before his passing.

Shelton also shared a picture memory of himself with Anderson and captioned it: “There is too much for me to say about @johnanderson in just a statement. I am sick and I am stunned. But I am a very lucky man.”

“I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn’t just the guy I hoped he’d be. He was so much more than that. John was my friend. I got to see him last Sunday and I don’t even know why but I told him I loved him. That is what fills my heart in this moment. My love and prayers go out to John’s family. This one really hurts,” he added.

The news about Anderson’s passing was shared by the late singer’s family on Instagram on Thursday.

The statement read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend. To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives.”

“To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special. We are completely heartbroken.”

“His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss.”

--IANS

dc/

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