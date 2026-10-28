October 28, 2026 9:53 PM हिंदी

Black Dog maker United Spirits Q2 net profit falls to Rs 462 crore

Black Dog maker United Spirits Q2 net profit falls to Rs 462 crore

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Black Dog and Johnnie Walker maker United Spirits Limited on Wednesday reported a decline in net profit for the second quarter of FY27, as higher costs weighed on earnings despite a rise in revenue.

According to the company's exchange filing, net profit slipped 2.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 462 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with Rs 472 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 2.8 per cent to Rs 3,258 crore during the quarter from Rs 3,170 crore a year ago, it said in its regulatory filing.

The liquor maker's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.3 per cent to Rs 643 crore from Rs 672 crore in the year-ago period.

Consequently, EBITDA margin contracted to 19.7 per cent from 21.2 per cent.

Investor sentiment remained subdued following the results. Shares of United Spirits ended the day at Rs 1,227.40, down 3.35 per cent, underperforming the Nifty, which declined 0.22 per cent during the session.

The stock opened at Rs 1,270 and traded in a range of Rs 1,217.50 to Rs 1,281.20 during the day. Over the past 52 weeks, it has touched a high of Rs 1,563.40 and a low of Rs 1,210.80.

On a year-on-year basis, United Spirits shares have declined 9.2 per cent. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of Rs 96,766.76 crore and trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 59.97.

Commenting on performance, Praveen Someshwar, CEO & Managing Director said that the company has delivered a resilient quarter despite a strong prior-year base and regulatory headwinds, while continuing to invest behind our brands for long-term growth.

"The relaunch of J&B Scotch, enabled by the India-UK FTA, offers consumers a compelling proposition that will help recruit and deepen Scotch penetration," he stated.

"We also continue to unlock new avenues for growth, most recently, entering the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) segment with Smirnoff Ice to give consumers a convenient new choice. We look ahead to the festive quarter with confidence,” Someshwar noted.

--IANS

pk

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