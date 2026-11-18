Lucknow, Nov 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in the state for a third consecutive term with an absolute majority, asserting that the party would seek a fresh mandate based on its leadership, dedicated workers and the achievements of its double-engine government.

Addressing the 'Rising Bharat' summit organised by a media group, CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh had undergone a significant transformation over the past nine-and-a-half years and had moved beyond its earlier image of a 'Bimaru' state to emerge as a growth engine of the country's economy.

He said the government's achievements in maintaining law and order, improving governance, generating employment, developing modern infrastructure and implementing welfare schemes had become evident to the people. The BJP, he added, would approach voters with this record of performance.

Emphasising the party's organisational structure, the Chief Minister said the BJP was not driven by dynastic politics but by workers committed to its ideology, principles and organisational discipline.

He pointed out that in a vast state comprising 75 districts, 18 divisions, 762 urban local bodies, 825 development blocks, more than 57,600 gram panchayats and 1,583 police stations, party workers did not misuse administrative institutions such as police stations, tehsils or district offices for personal interests.

Taking a dig at the previous Samajwadi Party and Congress governments, CM Yogi alleged that Uttar Pradesh had witnessed an atmosphere of anarchy, curfews, communal riots, looting and extortion during their tenures. In contrast, he said, the present government had established an environment in which people could live and conduct business without fear.

Clarifying the slogan 'Bantoge toh katoge' (if you divide, you will be cut down), the Chief Minister said it was not intended to promote polarisation but to remind society of the importance of unity and vigilance. He urged parents and young people to familiarise the next generation with the period of insecurity and violence that, according to him, prevailed under previous administrations.

Referring to the Jawahar Bagh incident, he recalled that police officer Mukul Dwivedi and Station House Officer Santosh Yadav were killed during an operation to remove an illegal occupation from the park, while a total of 23 people lost their lives in the incident.

He also cited the riots in Muzaffarnagar, Kosi Kalan and Aligarh, besides incidents of violence in Bareilly, to underline his argument that the state had witnessed serious law and order challenges in the past.

"The present can remain secure only when society remembers the lessons of the past," he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh was now free from riots and curfews.

Highlighting the improvement in women's safety, CM Yogi cited the case of a Tech campus in Lucknow, where the workforce had increased from around 100 employees in 2017 to nearly 18,000 at present.

He said women employees working night shifts could travel to their homes in Barabanki, Sitapur, Unnao, Raebareli and different parts of Lucknow even after finishing work at 2 a.m. without fear. He described this as an example of the improved security environment in the state.

The Chief Minister said investors, who were earlier reluctant to enter Uttar Pradesh, were now showing interest in expanding industrial operations and bringing fresh investment proposals. He asserted that the government had adopted a strict approach towards those violating the law instead of extending protection to rioters.

Providing details of police modernisation, CM Yogi said around 2.30 lakh police personnel had been recruited over the past decade, while the recruitment process for another 32,000 posts was in its final stages.

The police training capacity had been increased from 6,000 to 60,000 personnel, he said, adding that the previous government had disbanded 34 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), while the present government had established the State Disaster Response Force and a Special Security Force.

Forensic laboratories had been established at all 18 divisional headquarters, while the police commissionerate system was operational in seven cities. Cyber police stations had also been set up in all 75 districts, with dedicated cyber helplines available at local police stations.

CM Yogi further said a world-class police forensic institute had been established in Lucknow on land that was earlier under illegal occupation. The institute was offering degree, diploma and certificate courses.

He said the government's zero-tolerance policy had enabled strict action against criminals and the mafia, strengthening public confidence in the administration.

On the economic front, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh's economy had expanded from approximately Rs 12 lakh crore in 2017 to Rs 36 lakh crore, while per capita income had increased from Rs 43,000 to Rs 1.24 lakh.

He said the state budget and capital expenditure had also registered substantial growth, while 36 sector-specific policies had been introduced to attract investments.

Industrial activity had expanded across Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority regions, he said, citing the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, expressways, metro projects and the defence corridor as major drivers of economic growth.

The government had set a target of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30, and work on the roadmap to achieve the objective had already begun, he added.

Highlighting the growth of entrepreneurship, CM Yogi said the number of startups in the state had increased from around 120 in 2017 to more than 25,000, with nearly half of them being led by women.

More than 96 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were operating in the state, employing over 3.25 crore people. He said investment-related initiatives had created employment opportunities for approximately 65 lakh young people.

The government was also working towards developing a MedTech hub in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, a drone technology centre in Kanpur, robotics and semiconductor facilities in Noida and an AI City in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister said the state's youth were increasingly moving from being job seekers to job creators. Uttar Pradesh was also emerging as a major defence manufacturing centre through the Defence Manufacturing Corridor, he said.

Contrasting the state's earlier association with the illicit manufacture of crude firearms and bombs with its present defence manufacturing capabilities, CM Yogi said BrahMos missiles were now being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh and supplied to the Indian Army.

Launching another attack on the previous Samajwadi Party government, he alleged that before 2017, the political atmosphere was such that the then Chief Minister avoided visiting Noida due to a superstition that doing so could cost him his position.

He further alleged that rioters were brought in state aircraft and welcomed at the Chief Minister's official residence, where they were even garlanded. Such actions, he said, reflected the state of governance under the previous administration.

CM Yogi asserted that rioters were no longer honoured in Uttar Pradesh and that strict action was taken against those involved in violence. No one was now permitted to set fire to business establishments or compromise the safety and dignity of women, he said.

He claimed that the improved security environment had played a major role in attracting investment, contrasting it with the previous government's investors' summit, when, according to him, even persuading the investors to visit Lucknow was difficult.

Turning to religious tourism and cultural infrastructure, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh was home to major centres of faith and heritage, including Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, Shukteerth and Chitrakoot.

He said the government had undertaken the restoration, beautification and development of more than 4,500 ancient temples and religious sites.

Among the major projects, he cited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, the international airport in Ayodhya, Ram Ki Paidi and the Ram Path. He also referred to the construction of a four-lane road and a corridor, along with the installation of a statue at the site associated with Sant Ravidas Ji Maharaj in Seer Govardhan.

Accusing the Samajwadi Party and Congress of opposing development initiatives linked to people's religious faith because of their politics of appeasement, CM Yogi said the BJP government followed the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and did not believe in appeasing any particular community.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach of 'satisfaction' ensured that the benefits of government welfare schemes reached every eligible beneficiary rather than being restricted to particular sections.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous governments had encouraged the Islamisation of institutions through appeasement politics, while asserting that the BJP government followed an inclusive approach to welfare delivery.

Citing welfare achievements, he said toilets had been constructed in the homes of more than three crore poor families in Uttar Pradesh, while approximately 65 lakh families had received housing assistance.

Since March 2020, free food grains have been provided to around 16 crore people in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, he said.

To ensure transparency in the public distribution system, electronic Point of Sale (e-PoS) machines had been installed at all 80,000 ration shops across the state. The system had improved monitoring of food grain distribution and enabled action against irregularities, he added.

On electoral reforms, CM Yogi described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as an important exercise to ensure the accuracy of voter lists.

He said the names of deceased voters and individuals who were not Indian citizens should be removed from the electoral rolls, while every eligible adult Indian citizen must be included.

The Chief Minister said BJP workers would assist in the exercise to ensure that no eligible voter was excluded from the electoral list.

--IANS

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