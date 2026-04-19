BJP tried to mislead nation over women’s reservation, Opposition thwarted its plan: Akhilesh

Lucknow, April 19 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav came down heavily at the Centre over the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Act) on Sunday, as he accused the BJP of hatching a "sinister gameplan" to mislead the country over women’s reservation and also praised the Opposition parties for "blowing the lid off" of it.

Addressing a press conference, the SP chief said that the BJP was attempting to reap political dividends in the name of women's rights, by diverting attention away from real issues, contending that the BJP intended to spread confusion by reducing "women to mere slogans".

He claimed that the Narendra Modi government intended to sow discord among the women through the women's reservation bill, but the unity of the Opposition successfully thwarted this game plan.

Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling dispensation of engaging in grandstanding and sloganeering in the name of women and taking no concrete steps to ensure their participation at the grassroots level.

"Instead of empowering women, the BJP seeks to present them merely as a political issue," he stated.

Reiterating his call for a caste-based census, he said that any deviation from standard procedures will create confusion and fear in the minds of people and demanded that the Centre adhere to the ethics of governance.

The SP chief further said it was inappropriate to grant rights to half of the population without adequate understanding of their representation.

He said that the opposition that is emerging is the true voice of the country's diverse sections.

Akhilesh Yadav also accused the BJP of "divisive politics" to gain political mileage over rivals and said that the people are now able to see their "politics of fear and confusion".

"BJP's so-called 'CMF (Create Mistrust and Fear) Formula' has become obsolete, and the public is now rejecting it," he claimed.

He further said that the growing public consciousness and women's awareness in the country would alter political equations in times to come.

He added that questions are being raised about the BJP's intention concerning issues of women's reservation, and they are prepared to respond to its tactics in a democratic manner.

--IANS

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