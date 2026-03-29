BJP slams Trinamool Congress over law and order, economic decline in Bengal ahead of polls

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, accusing it of fostering lawlessness, corruption, and economic decline, while claiming that people in the state are now seeking political change.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the people of West Bengal are eager to put an end to what he described as "government-backed hooliganism, crimes, and atrocities against Hindus".

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, "The power lies in the hands of the people, and the charge sheet released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah actually reflects the allegations of the people. That is why the people of West Bengal are now thinking -- enough of Mamata Didi; now the public will give BJP a chance."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala alleged that the Trinamool Congress government has "looted" the state over the past 15 years and altered its foundational ethos.

"In the last 15 years, the Trinamool Congress government has worked to loot West Bengal the most and has brought it to such a situation that there is no longer 'Maa, Maati, Manush'; instead, it has become 'save rapists, save the corrupt, save Bhaijaan, save Babri, save outsiders, save infiltrators'," Poonawala claimed.

He also alleged that thousands of industries have left the state, adding, "Around 6,000 industries have left West Bengal, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not worried about it... she only cares that infiltrators should not leave the state."

Poonawala also raised concerns over women's safety and employment, alleging that West Bengal has witnessed the "highest level of atrocities against women" and the "highest number of acid attacks" in the country.

He criticised the state government for what he described as a lack of a "positive stance" on such issues.

The BJP leader also alleged that nearly 30 lakh jobs have been lost in the state, while referring to the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment irregularities.

"There is a scam involving 26,000 jobs in the SSC, and there is no stand on that by the TMC government either," Poonawala said.

He added that instead of addressing these concerns, the ruling Trinamool Congress resorts to political narratives.

"Instead of giving a report card on governance, Mamata Banerjee and her party sometimes play the 'victim card' and sometimes the 'division card'," Poonawala alleged.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticised the Trinamool Congress' leadership over its recent remarks, claiming that the party is under pressure as elections approach.

"As the elections are drawing closer, their (TMC's) chances of losing are increasing. That is why Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are losing control over their speech. They are using inappropriate words, and there is no proper justification for it," Ghosh said.

--IANS

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