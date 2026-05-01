May 01, 2026 5:30 PM हिंदी

Punjab BJP chief Jakhar demands breath analyser test ahead of floor test amid Assembly uproar

BJP Punjab President Jakhar demands breath analyser test ahead of floor test amid Punjab Assembly uproar

Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) BJP Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on Friday said that a breath alcohol analyser test should be conducted before any floor test in the Punjab Assembly, calling it his primary demand amid ongoing political tensions.

The statement comes as the Special Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha witnessed acrimonious scenes, with the Congress staging a walkout.

The party alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the House in an inebriated state and demanded that an alcohol test be conducted on all MLAs present.

Speaking to IANS, Sunil Jakhar said, “Let the floor test happen later, but a breath analyser test should come first — that is my demand. Chief Minister, whether you conduct a floor test or not, or even a no-confidence motion, a breath analyser test of the leaders in the Punjab Assembly must definitely be conducted today.”

He further alleged misconduct during the Cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

“In this morning’s Punjab Cabinet meeting, two ministers were insulted. The language used was highly inappropriate, and it is better not to repeat it. Not only the ministers, but even the Chief Secretary was not spared and was addressed in similarly offensive language," Jakhar alleged.

"If the government comes to the Assembly in such an intoxicated state, it is an insult to the institution. The Assembly is a temple of democracy,” Jakhar added.

Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa also demanded a closed-door alcohol test on all MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha after allegations of Mann appearing drunk inside the House.

The Congress alleged that questions had been raised about the conduct and physical condition of members during proceedings and insisted that medical verification was necessary to maintain transparency and accountability in the House.

Following the walkout, several Congress MLAs reportedly entered the Speaker’s office, pressing their demand for an “alcometer” test of all legislators, further escalating tensions inside the Assembly complex.

Meanwhile, on April 30, Chief Minister Mann asserted that his government enjoys full confidence both inside and outside the Assembly, dismissing demands for a floor test as “unnecessary.” However, he maintained that he remains open to proving his majority on the floor of the House if challenged by Opposition parties.

The AAP government last passed a confidence motion in the Punjab Assembly on October 3, 2022. The move came after the ruling party accused the BJP of attempting to topple its government under 'Operation Lotus' by allegedly offering bribes to AAP MLAs.

--IANS

jk/rad

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