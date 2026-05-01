May 01, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

UAE telecom giant Etisalat may exit Pakistan

UAE telecom giant Etisalat may exit Pakistan

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS): Leading UAE telecom major Etisalat is reviewing its investment in Pakistan, which could lead to its exit from Pakistan Telecom­muni­cation Company Ltd (PTCL), according to a report in the local media.

Insiders say Etisalat had indicated that the review is driven by a combination of global macroeconomic uncertainty, regional geopolitical tensions, and evolving capital allocation strategies among sovereign-linked investors, the report in the Dawn said.

Etisalat’s plans are still at the preliminary assessment stage, with no final decision taken as yet, the report stated.

Asked for comment, PTCL told Dawn its long-term business plan had recently been approved by its board and shareholders. "PTCL is not aware about shareholders’ plan of any change at this stage,” the company said in its statement.

For Pakistan, PTCL remains a strategically important entity, despite its mixed ownership — the government and its entities still hold around 62 per cent stake in it, although 26 per cent shares and management control are in the hands of the Gulf telecom giant, which recently rebranded and is in the process of corporate restructuring. The remaining 12 pc shares are held by private investors through the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

PTCL has been facing continuous losses over the past couple of years, turning a profit only recently following its acquisition of Telenor Pakistan.

Just recently, Islamabad repaid about $3.5bn to the UAE, which had been rolling over these deposits for years to shore up Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserve target under multiple IMF programmes.

Concurrently, Saudi Arabia has increased its role in maintaining Pakistan’s reserves by enhancing the volume of its safe deposits in Pakistan by $3bn to $8bn, to fill the financing gap under IMF requirements. Meanwhile, the IMF’s executive board is set to meet on May 8 to clear the disbursement of another $1.21bn tranche for Pakistan.

A senior Finance Division official told Dawn that in the event of any portfolio rebalancing by UAE stakeholders, Pakistan retained credible downside protection through alternative GCC capital flows, noting that strategic interest from Saudi and Qatari investors provided a viable alternative pathway to ensure continuity of investment, operational stability, and long-term sectoral growth.

Sources referred to the UAE’s recent measured rebalancing toward US dollar reserves and domestic market commitments amid global volatility, saying that this reflects standard focus on hard-currency buffers, balance-of-payment stability, and capital efficiency, the report added.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Bankura: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a public meeting as a part of his election campaign ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections in Bishnupur, Bankura, Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

NDA to cross 100-seat mark, Himanta Sarma to return as CM: Assam Minister​

India pack off Chinese Taipei to reach semifinals, assured of a medal in the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Friday. Mandatory Photo credit: Badminton Photos/BWF

Thomas & Uber Cup: India pack off Chinese Taipei to reach semis, assured of a medal (Ld)

Will boost India’s strategic and economic future: Defence experts hail Great Nicobar Project

Great Nicobar project will boost India’s strategic and economic future: Defence experts

Sahith Theegala shines early, sits ninth at Doral; Akshay Bhatia close behind in tied-15th in Cadillac Championship

Golf: Theegala shines early, sits ninth at Doral; Bhatia close behind in tied-15th

45-year-old charged with attempted murder over stabbings of Jewish men in London (File image)

45-year-old charged with attempted murder over stabbings of Jewish men in London

'Part of me is leaving': Pep Guardiola gets emotional over John Stones’ impending departure from Manchester City

'Part of me is leaving': Guardiola gets emotional over Stones’ impending departure from Man City

Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, and Humaira Kazi named icon players for inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League

Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, and Humaira Kazi named icon players for inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League

'Part of me is leaving': Guardiola gets emotional over Stones’ Man City departure (Credit: John Stones/Instagram)

'Part of me is leaving': Guardiola gets emotional over Stones’ Man City departure

Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her favourite corner at home, says it’s where she works, unwinds and daydreams

Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her favourite corner at home, says it’s where she works, unwinds and daydreams

Sussanne Khan welcomes son Hridaan to adulthood: Spread goodness & individuality

Sussanne Khan welcomes son Hridaan to adulthood: Spread goodness & individuality