'A huge loss to Indian golf': Jeev Milkha Singh expresses grief over passing of Vijay Kumar

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh expressed shock and grief over the untimely demise of fellow golfer Vijay Kumar, remembering him as not only a champion on the course but also “an amazing human being” who always respected his opponents, calling his passing a “huge loss to Indian golf.”

Vijay Kumar, one of India’s most accomplished professional golfers, died on Tuesday in his hometown, Lucknow, following a heart attack. A winner of the 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion, he was widely regarded as a pioneer of Indian professional golf and a key figure in its growth during the 1990s and early 2000s.

"It was shocking to hear about Vijay Kumar’s untimely death. A champion golfer indeed, but one who was also an amazing human being. It was so much fun battling him on the golf course. Win or lose, he’d always respect his opponents. A huge loss to Indian golf," Jeev Milkha Singh posted on X.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) confirmed the news via social media on Wednesday and condoled the demise of a tiem-time Order of Merit winner.

Born in Lucknow on December 29, 1968, Vijay turned professional in 1988. He dominated Indian domestic golf from the mid-1990s to the early part of the next decade with an illustrious career marked by numerous titles. He emerged Order of Merit champion on the Indian professional circuit on as many as four occasions ( 1995-96, 1997-98, 1998-99 and 1999-2000).

His crowning glory was the 2002 Indian Open triumph at the Delhi Golf Club. Vijay also represented India at the Alfred Dunhill Cup 1999 played at St. Andrews in Scotland.

He is one of only seven Indians to have won the Indian Open title. The Lucknow golfer was the joint runner-up at the 2006 Indian Open.

Known not only for his skill and consistency but also for his sportsmanship and cheerful personality, Vijay Kumar leaves behind a rich legacy that inspired generations of golfers across the country. He was survived by his wife and family, with the Indian golfing fraternity mourning the loss of one of its most respected figures.

--IANS

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