May 01, 2026 7:12 PM हिंदी

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi begins Vietnam visit, Australia next

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi begins Vietnam visit, Australia next

Tokyo, May 1 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday arrived in Hanoi as she commenced her five-day visit to Vietnam and Australia.

Ahead of her departure from Tokyo, the Prime Minister's Office stated that Takaichi will hold meetings with the General Secretary of the Communist Party, President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and other Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi.

The focus of the meetings, said Japanese Foreign Ministry, would be on strengthening the Japan-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in economic security fields such as energy, critical minerals, and science and technology.

In addition, during the visit, the Japanese PM is scheduled to deliver a speech on Japan’s foreign policy, including the evolution of a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific' (FOIP).

The Japanese PM will arrive in Canberra on Sunday, according to the tentative schedule released by the ministry.

“Through these visits to both countries, taking into account the current situation in the Middle East, I will confirm cooperation on strengthening supply chain resilience, including stable energy supply and critical minerals within Asia,” Takaichi wrote on X Friday.

In Australia, Takaichi will hold a Japan-Australia Summit Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and will also pay a courtesy call on the Governor-General of Australia, Samantha Mostyn.

2026 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Signing of the Basic Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Japan and Australia.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry stated that through this visit, the two leaders will discuss further strengthening cooperation between the two countries across a wide range of fields, including security, economy, economic security and people-to-people exchanges, in order to elevate the Special Strategic Partnership to new heights.

“I believe such initiatives are also important for procuring critical supplies such as crude oil and petroleum products in Japan. While considering the harsh international environment, I aim to promote specific cooperation to ensure the autonomy and resilience of each country,” Takaichi stated on Friday.

–IANS

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