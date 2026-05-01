May 01, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: India at third spot despite World Cup triumph, Australia on top

India at third spot despite World Cup triumph, Australia on top in the ICC Women's ODI Rankings. Photo credit: ICC

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Australia have retained their dominance at the top of the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings in the latest annual update, even as India continues to hold firm at third place despite their recent ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 win.

Australia, who remain the benchmark in women’s cricket, have seen a marginal dip of two rating points to 163, but continue to lead comfortably. England stays second with 128 rating points, despite a slight gain, and still trails the table-toppers by a significant margin.

India, on the other hand, are placed third with 126 rating points, maintaining their position in the top three of the world rankings. This comes even after their memorable World Cup campaign, where they produced a historic run to lift the title, including a standout semi-final win over Australia.

South Africa (100), New Zealand (93), and Sri Lanka (89) complete the unchanged top six, reflecting stability in the upper half of the rankings following the annual update.

Bangladesh have made a positive move, climbing to seventh place with 73 rating points, overtaking Pakistan, which slips to eighth with 72 points. The remaining positions in the rankings reflect minimal movement among established sides.

Meanwhile, Thailand and the Netherlands have temporarily dropped out of the rankings after failing to meet the requirement of playing at least eight ODIs over the past three years. Thailand are just one match short of regaining eligibility, while the Netherlands requires two more ODIs to re-enter the table.

The Indian women's team last played an ODI series against Australia down under and lost all three matches, despite coming to the contest after a World Cup triumph.

The annual rankings cycle update will continue over the coming days, with the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20I Team Rankings scheduled for release on May 5, followed by the Men’s ODI Team Rankings update on May 7.

--IANS

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