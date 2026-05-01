European Parliament condemns China's 'Ethnic Unity Law'

Brussels, May 1 (IANS) The European Parliament has severely condemned China's 'Ethnic Unity Law', warning that the law set to take effect on July 1 showcases a systematic attempt to erase the cultural, religious and linguistic heritage of the Tibetan people by mandating state ideology and prioritising Mandarin over native languages in all public spheres.

A resolution condemning China’s new Ethnic Unity Law was approved by a majority in the European Parliament this week with as many as 439 European lawmakers voting in favour of it, 52 against and 71 abstentions. The European lawmakers stated that the succession of the Dalai Lama is a religious matter that must be determined exclusively according to Tibetan Buddhist traditions, free from government coercion. Furthermore, the resolution called for the immediate and unconditional release of high-profile political prisoners, including the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, Choktrul Dorje Ten Rinpoche and Palden Yeshi, whose detentions remain a matter of international concern, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) stated.

CTA asserted that the European Parliament is taking measures to protect the Tibetan communities in exile from Beijing’s reach. By highlighting the “extraterritorial” nature of China's law, lawmakers have requested all EU nations to suspend extradition treaties with China to stop the transnational repression of Tibetans living in other countries. The resolution demanded the activation of the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime against the officials responsible for drafting and enforcing these repressive policies, according to a report in CTA.

In her post-debate intervention, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, expressed EU's concern over the human rights situation in Tibet, including restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, preservation of culture and identity and the rights of the religious communities to manage their affairs without intervention and freely choosing their religious leaders, including the Dalai Lama, and respecting religious norms. She stated that the EU will continue to demand credible information on the whereabouts and well-being of the 11th Panchem Lama, CTA said in a report.

Welcoming the resolution adopted by the EU, Rigzin Genkhang, Representative of the Dalai Lama at the Office of Tibet in Brussels, expressed gratitude to the European Parliament for its response and stressed that continued international attention is important for holding China accountable and supporting efforts to preserve Tibetan cultural and religious heritage.

--IANS

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