BJP President Nitin Nabin unveils new team, Vasundhara Raje among Vice Presidents, Smriti Irani General Secretary

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Monday unveiled his new team, with former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan) and Tirath Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand) and Ram Madhav among the Vice Presidents and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and former Union Minister Smriti Irani among the General Secretaries.

The BJP announced a comprehensive list of new national office-bearers, with the appointments taking effect immediately.

A party press release said that party President Nitin Nabin has approved the appointments of members to various key organisational positions.

The thirteen national Vice Presidents also include Baijayant Jay Panda from Odisha, D Purandeshwari from Andhra Pradesh, Rekha Verma from Uttar Pradesh, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi from Gujarat, Bharti Pravin Pawar from Maharashtra, Manpreet Singh Badal from Punjab, Lal Singh Arya from Madhya Pradesh, M. Nagaraja from Karnataka, Prof. Tariq Mansoor from Uttar Pradesh, and Madhuchandra Kar from West Bengal.

B.L. Santhosh from Delhi has been retained as national General Secretary, Organisation. The national Joint General Secretaries, Organisation, are Shivprakash from Mumbai and Saudan Singh from Chandigarh.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is back as the party's Treasurer.

The new national General Secretaries also include Vinod Tawde (Maharashtra), Sunil Bansal (Delhi), Satish Poonia (Rajasthan), Gajendra Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Harish Dwivedi (Uttar Pradesh), and Sanjay Bhatia (Haryana).

A larger group of 16 leaders has been appointed National Secretaries. The list includes Kavita Patidar (Madhya Pradesh), K. Surendran (Kerala), Bhola Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Pradip Varma (Jharkhand), Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel (Gujarat), Sandeep Pathak (Delhi), Phangnon Konyak (Nagaland), Smt. Sangeeta Yadav (Uttar Pradesh), Anil Antony (Kerala), Dr M. Venkateshan (Tamil Nadu), Manoj Tigga (West Bengal), Siddharth Shambhu (Bihar), Dr Swadesh Singh (Delhi), Mriganka Deo Barman (Assam), Rohan Gupta (Gujarat), and Jai Prakash (Delhi).

--IANS

sktr/vd