November 14, 2026 9:30 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal arrives in Egypt, pays tribute to Indian soldiers of World Wars

Piyush Goyal arrives in Egypt, pays tribute to Indian soldiers of World Wars

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday arrived in Egypt for his two-day official visit to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties.

Upon landing in Cairo, the minister visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery, where the minister paid homage to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the World Wars.

"Thousands of miles from India, a piece of our history rests in Cairo. At the Heliopolis War Cemetery, I paid homage to our brave soldiers from across India, who gave their lives during the World Wars for humanity and freedom," Goyal said.

"A truly poignant moment, at a memorial so thoughtfully conceived and beautifully maintained. May their sacrifice inspire generations to cherish and protect freedom & democracy," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Goyal also met Latvia's Minister of Health, Hosams Abu Meri, at Cairo International Airport.

"Airports too can be an excellent meeting venue! Glad to meet Hosams Abu Meri, Minister of Health of Latvia, at Cairo International Airport upon landing in Egypt," Goyal said in a post on X.

However, Goyal is on an official visit to Egypt from November 15-16 to further strengthen the longstanding India-Egypt partnership with particular emphasis on expanding bilateral trade, promoting investment, enhancing industrial cooperation and strengthening business-to-business engagement.

The visit will comprise the 7th Session of the India-Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC), the India-Egypt Joint Business Council (JBC) Meeting and the India-Egypt Business Forum.

In addition, India's exports to Egypt during FY 2025–26 amounted to $3.87 billion, while imports from Egypt stood at $2.60 billion.

The country’s major exports to Egypt include meat and poultry products, petroleum products, organic chemicals, cotton and machinery, while its major imports include crude petroleum, fertilisers, cotton, and mineral products.

The two sides are also expected to discuss measures to facilitate greater participation of businesses in each other's markets, strengthen institutional mechanisms, address trade-related concerns, and promote investment partnerships.

--IANS

ag/

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