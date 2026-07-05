BJP Chief Nitin Nabin meets CM Yogi in Lucknow, to address booth workers today

Lucknow, July 5 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow as part of his organisational outreach ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and is scheduled to continue his visit on Sunday by interacting with booth-level workers and addressing the party’s Shakti Kendra Convenor Conference.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Nitin Nabin posted: “Today, a meeting took place in Lucknow with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji.”

The meeting came amid the BJP’s intensified efforts to strengthen its organisational structure in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly polls.

On Sunday, the BJP National President will continue his outreach by meeting booth-level workers and addressing the BJP’s Shakti Kendra Convenor Conference at the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. During the programme, he is expected to guide party workers on booth strengthening, organisational expansion and preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As part of the final leg of his visit, Nabin will also visit the residence of booth president Shivaji Rawat in Peer Nagar to review grassroots organisational activities and interact with local party workers.

Earlier on Saturday, Nabin addressed a high-level meeting of BJP Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly in Lucknow, underscoring the party’s focus on strengthening its grassroots network, reinforcing its organisational structure and formulating a strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The meeting was conducted by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and focused on organisational preparedness, ideological consolidation and the formulation of a concrete action plan aimed at securing a decisive mandate in the state.

The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit president M.P. Chaudhary, senior party office-bearers, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly.

According to party leaders, the gathering served as an important platform to review organisational matters and align elected representatives with the BJP’s governance agenda and election strategy ahead of the next Assembly polls.

Parliamentarian and former Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Mahesh Sharma also shared details of the meeting on X, stating that he participated in the MP-MLA meeting held in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin and National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

Sharma said the leaders held detailed deliberations on organisational issues and discussed the party’s forthcoming action plan, with emphasis on expanding the BJP’s grassroots presence and ensuring greater coordination between the organisation and public representatives as preparations gather pace for the 2027 Assembly elections.

--IANS

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