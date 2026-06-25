Bit of baptism by fire for our bowlers, pressure is also on world champions India, says Ireland’s Tucker

Belfast, June 25 (IANS) Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker said that though the series against current T20 World Cup holders India will be a baptism by fire for his injury-hit bowling line-up, he also feels the immense burden of expectation will also rest on the visitors' batting line-up.

Ireland will face a formidable Indian side in a two-match T20I series starting at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Stormont on Friday. Reuben Wilson, Matthew Hollard, and Jai Moondra have been handed call-ups due to Mark Adair, Josh Little, and Barry McCarthy nursing injuries.

“I think it is a bit of a baptism by fire, and it's a tough challenge first up. But I think the lads that are coming through the system are mostly keen to play. They've seen how much success we've had at the international level in T20 cricket in the past, in previous World Cups, and they want to play a part in that.

“They've obviously learned a lot from the amount of T20 cricket we've had, even from just being in the domestic setup in the background. I think they know that it's a big occasion, and there's going to be a big crowd, and that there are no games in Ireland that have a bigger atmosphere than the games we play against India. So, it's pretty special from that point of view.

“But I think just to trust that at the end of the day, it is a game of cricket. It's just about people. As much as the Indian players are incredible, they also have a lot of pressure on them, and they're expected to go out there and perform against us. So, our lads can play into that. We're trying to keep everything as simple as possible. Simple, clear message, simple plans, and just wish them all the best,” Tucker said, while replying to a question from IANS, in the pre-match press conference.

He also threw weight behind their new uncapped call-up, left-arm pacer Jai Moondra, originally from Tonk in Rajasthan, who came to Ireland to pursue his masters in engineering. Moondra has been playing for Leinster Cricket Club for the last five years, and his left-arm pace is something Ireland are banking upon over the upcoming weekend.

“He's shown real skill with the new ball. Left arm, obviously, a slight change of angle, and his ability to move the new ball has been really impressive. He's shown good pace. Those are the attributes we're looking for in a fast bowler in T20. He's got all the skills.

“He maybe doesn't have the experience to back it up, but I think, like I said to that point about me coming through this system and not necessarily having the experience that you want when you come onto the big stage. But I think he has the character, and he'll be able to respond to pressure that might not necessarily be there for us tomorrow.”

The primary pre-match narrative has focused on the highly anticipated debut of India's 15-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Tucker admitted that the hype surrounding the left-handed opener is immense, but reiterated his team's desire to cause an upset, citing the slow pitch on offer and bigger boundaries at the venue.

“Obviously, a stiff challenge. I think they're all coming out of the IPL. They played a lot of cricket recently. It's been a few months since we played T20 cricket. We're unfortunately hampered by a few injuries, but I think that gives our young lads great exposure, hopefully a great opportunity to see what it will be like against one of the best teams in the world.

“So, we're expecting a stiff challenge, but no better place to do it here at home and in front of a big crowd. There are plenty of young lads on our side who will be most keen to get out there and play. It's pretty incredible for them to have a 15-year-old on their team.

“I didn't ever think that was going to be possible in this professional era of the game, especially with the amount of work that goes into professional cricket and the standard of the players. So, credit to him - he's a pretty special player. We're obviously hoping we'll see him this week. It'll be a big moment for him. But I think, as I said in a previous release, it'll be great to spoil that party for us and make an impact in that game.”

Reflecting further on the hype around Sooryavanshi in Ireland, Tucker commended the global impact of the youngster’s rapid rise in the cricketing circuit. “We have a huge Indian community in Ireland that I know will be massively ready to watch this game, and they'll see Vaibhav. That's what most of the hype is about here, about him making his debut in this series.

“He's obviously an absolutely incredible talent. We've tried to do as much research as we can on him. I think he blew the IPL up, the incredible hitting 75 sixes or whatever it was, like the skill level there is absolutely incredible. It gives the game something to talk about. It's really exciting. Energy like that coming into a series is fabulous not only for us, but for people coming to watch, for people watching at home, and for those kids playing around the corner.

“As much as we try to be role models for the Irish players, I think as much as it's the responsibility, I think, of all players around the world to be role models. So I know Vaibhav is only a young boy, but he's still an incredible player, and he is a pretty special role model for cricketers all around the world now and kids coming through,” he stated.

Tucker signed off by noting that striking inside the Power-play would be critical to stopping an all-out attacking Indian batting line-up, irrespective of whether Sooryavanshi handed a debut or not. “We know they're a formidable lineup. They battle all the way down. A lot of left-handers, which isn't that common these days. In terms of the match-ups, it's going to be tough.

“But we know that if we can make an impact in the power play, and especially the tempo they want to play, they're not playing safely. They're not trying to conserve the innings or anything, as they're going to come out all out attack.

“We know they're going to try and dominate the match-ups as much as left-right combinations out there. But like I said before, a lot of the pressure is on them to come out and execute against us.

“The pitch should probably be a bit on the slower side than what they're used to. So hopefully, that can make the difference for us, and we can make an early impact and maybe stun a few people in the crowd,” he concluded.

--IANS

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