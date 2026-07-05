Bishnoi needs to add variety, batters have started to figure him out, says Jaffer

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi needs to urgently reinvent his game, pointing out that batters in international cricket have started reading his bowling because of his high speed and lack of sharp turn.

Bishnoi's expensive 17th over, where he conceded 29 runs, including bowling three backfoot no-balls, proved to be the turning point as England snatched an improbable four-wicket victory against India in the second T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday. In all, Bishnoi returned with figures of 0-60 in four overs as England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I mean, I feel that once batters get used to Ravi Bishnoi, it becomes easier to face him. He bowls at almost 100 km/h, and at that pace, his leg-spin doesn’t turn a great deal. Most of the time, it’s either a topspinner or he’s trying something different.

“But eventually there’s a certain pace to his bowling. He also bowls the googly, but it seems that batters have started to figure out how to play him," Jaffer said on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

The domestic batting legend, who recently signed as a mentor for the Hyderabad team on a two-year contract, also highlighted how Bishnoi lost his place in his franchise Rajasthan Royals playing eleven during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a dip in effectiveness.

"We saw this in the IPL as well. Rajasthan Royals didn’t play him much. They gave him opportunities in the initial matches, and he did reasonably well, but after that they left him out and played Yash Raj Punja instead.

“So, I think Ravi Bishnoi needs to make a few changes to his game if he wants to remain successful. Otherwise, if he continues to bowl at the same pace and batters get accustomed to him, it becomes quite easy for them to face him," he added.

With an abundance of spin-bowling talent emerging from the IPL and domestic circuits, Jaffer reminded that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee have plenty of alternative options to look at if Bishnoi fails to come good.

"Looking at the IPL, India has plenty of bowling options. Kuldeep Yadav isn’t part of this team. We also saw Shivang Kumar perform well for Sunrisers, so there are alternatives available. It’s not as if India doesn’t have options. I think the selectors have picked Ravi Bishnoi with the next World Cup in mind.

“You back young players and give them opportunities to see whether they can succeed at ICC events and whether you can build your team around them. Ultimately, the selectors will take that call. Ravi Bishnoi is a good bowler, but I feel he needs to add a bit more variety to his bowling," Jaffer concluded.

--IANS

nr/