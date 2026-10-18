Bishnoi gang demands apology from Salman Khan as they claim responsibility for attack on Tiger Shroff

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) The Lawrence Bishnoi group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff in Juhu on Sunday evening.

Anil Pandit, a representative of the group shared a post saying that they tried to warn Tiger, but he did not listen and hence, they had to resort to such drastic actions.

Anil Pandit warned that they will not spare anyone working in close proximity with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

They shared, "Jai Mahakal… Jai Shri Ram...Greetings to all the brothers. We, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, take responsibility for what happened in the Tiger Shroff incident today. We had called and warned him, but he did not understand. Therefore, today we made him understand in a stronger way. Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch. (sic)"

"Note: Those from other groups who think they can gain fame by using our name will soon be killed, and we will make them famous that way," the post further read.

In an audio shared by the Mumbai crime branch, Anil Pandit asked Salman to apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community.

"Listen to me carefully Salman Khan. If you don't apologize to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we won't even leave a dog in your house. We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in mind. Don't think that you are in security and nothing will happen to you." he said.

Three motorcycle-borne men opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Sunday evening. While he escaped unharmed, the actor's driver has reportedly been injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Police Commissioner to immediately investigate the matter and take strict action against those responsible.

Refreshing your memory, on 14 April 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired shots outside Salman's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra.

--IANS

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