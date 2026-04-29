Billie Eilish could 'barley stand' before her surprise appearance during Justin Bieber’s Coachella set

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared that she almost backed out of her surprise appearance during Justin Bieber’s Coachella set.

The singer has claimed that her legs “gave out” moments before she was meant to walk on, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to Jordan North on Capital Breakfast, the 24-year-old singer said his wife, Hailey Bieber, gave her barely any warning before she walked into the spotlight for One Less Lonely Girl at the world-famous festival in California, on April 18.

Billie said, “Hailey said, like, one song before, that she was gonna push me on stage”. The panic hit so hard she could “barely stand”, and, to make matters worse, she says she was left to fend for herself.

She said, “Also, nobody walked me on. They were just like, ‘alright, go on your own’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Billie admitted she’d already sensed something was brewing earlier in the day, and then a friend of Justin’s accidentally confirmed it.

She shared, “He may have spoiled it a little. He goes, ‘so are you gonna go up?’ and I’m like, ‘what are you talking about?’ Then he says, ‘you know, for One Less Lonely Girl?’”.

Despite the chaos, Billie said she ultimately chose to go through with it because it was a “life‑changing dream” she’d had for years.

She added, "And I had to just decide that it was a life changing dream that me and everyone wanted to live and I can’t actually believe that I lived it. I can’t even think about it. I can’t even talk about it. I can’t even look at the videos, it’s too intense for me".

Justin Bieber superfan Billie sat in a chair while her 32-year-old idol sang ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ in a nod to their first meeting at the festival in 2019.

--IANS

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