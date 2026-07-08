July 08, 2026 1:32 PM हिंदी

Bilateral trade between India, ASEAN reaches $128 billion during 2025–26

Bilateral trade between India, ASEAN reaches $128 billion during 2025–26

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Bilateral trade between India and ASEAN reached $128 billion during 2025–26, reflecting the strong economic partnership between the two sides and providing further opportunities to expand trade and investment cooperation, an official statement said on Wednesday.

ASEAN remains one of India's key trading partners, accounting for around 11 per cent of India's global trade, according to a statement by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

To further strengthen the relationship, India is hosting the 13th ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee (JC) and related meetings from July 6-10, to review the progress of negotiations under the AITIGA Review.

According to an official statement, the Joint Committee meeting provided strategic guidance to the Sub-Committees in their respective areas of work and urged them to expedite the finalisation of the outstanding chapters under the AITIGA Review.

“To maintain the momentum of negotiations, the Sub-Committees were assigned time-bound deliverables and encouraged to work closely towards achieving tangible outcomes within the agreed timelines,” said the statement.

The statement further said that meetings of three of the eight Sub-Committees under the AITIGA Joint Committee are currently being held on the sidelines of the 13th Joint Committee meeting.

These include the Sub-Committee on Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation (SC-CPTF), the Sub-Committee on National Treatment and Market Access (SC-NTMA), and the Sub-Committee on Rules of Origin (SC-ROO).

The ministry said that the meetings are serving as an important platform to deepen cooperation, strengthen mutual understanding and advance constructive dialogue between India and ASEAN.

The 13th AITIGA Joint Committee meeting was co-chaired by Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce Nitin Kumar Yadav, and Deputy Secretary General (Trade), Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia, Mastura Ahmad Mustafa.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

FIFA WC: Giants survive, emotional farewells as QF line-up finalises

FIFA WC: Giants survive, emotional farewells as QF line-up finalises

Neeti Mohan says her track ‘Jooti Kasoori’ blends innocence and charm

Neeti Mohan says her track ‘Jooti Kasoori’ blends innocence and charm

Prime Volleyball League earns FIVB recognition, Season 5 to begin from Nov 30

Prime Volleyball League earns FIVB recognition, Season 5 to begin from Nov 30

'India has the talent but not the ecosystem to produce world champions': India’s No. 1 golfer Yuvraj Sandhu

'India have talent but not the ecosystem to produce world champions': India’s No. 1 golfer Yuvraj Sandhu

Monsoon fury: 62 dead since June 1 in Maharashtra; red alert issued for coastal districts

Monsoon fury: 62 dead since June 1 in Maharashtra; red alert issued for coastal districts

Indonesian President Subianto sees off PM Modi as he emplanes for Australia

Indonesian President Subianto sees off PM Modi as he emplanes for Australia

Awami League flags 61 custodial deaths in Bangladesh during first six months of 2026

Awami League flags 61 custodial deaths in Bangladesh during first six months of 2026

South Indian Bank shares tank 10 pc after RBI nod for new CEO

South Indian Bank shares tank 10 pc after RBI nod for new CEO

'Toxic' makers drop music video of 'Tabaahi'; sizzling romantic number makes temperatures soar! (Photo Credit: KVN Productions/Instagram)

'Toxic' makers drop music video of 'Tabaahi'; sizzling romantic number makes temperatures soar!

Centre assures full support as Amit Shah speaks to Satheesan on Wayanad disaster

Centre assures full support as Amit Shah speaks to Satheesan on Wayanad disaster