Bihar: Solar fair being held in Supaul, to inform people about PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Patna, April 19 (IANS) In a bid to impress upon the people of Supaul district in Bihar, on the momentous possibility of solar power in lighting up and powering homes, a grand solar fair is being organised on Monday.

The one-day solar fair, beginning at 10 a.m., will be organised at the Electricity Office premises located at Degree College Chowk, where the people as well as beneficiaries will be informed about the benefits of solar energy and also sensitised on how to utilise the renewable energy to unburden them with inflated electricity bills.

“The primary objective of the fair is to raise public awareness regarding solar energy and to provide information on measures to help citizens find relief from electricity bills,” said an official.

According to departmental officials, consumers can significantly reduce their electricity expenses by installing solar panels on their rooftops.

With enough subsidies being offered by the government, installing a solar system has become more affordable and accessible compared to the past.

A team of experts from the solar energy sector will be present at the fair to educate the people in simple terms— on why one should subscribe to it and also motivate others to join the scheme. People will also be briefed about the steps for availing the subsidies under the scheme, and also the procedure of application of licence.

A key highlight of the event is that interested consumers will be able to apply for the scheme on the spot, right at the fair. Information regarding the necessary documents required for the application will also be provided at the venue.

The Electricity Department has appealed to all electricity consumers in the district to participate in this Solar Fair in large numbers and to take advantage of this scheme.

The initiative not only helps reduce people's electricity bills but also leads to a substantial shift in promoting clean and green energy.

Electricity department official Alok Kumar Ranjan, speaking to the news agency IANS, said, "A Solar Fair is being organised to promote the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.' At this fair, consumers will be made aware of the scheme. Detailed information regarding subsidies will be provided, and consumers will also have the opportunity to apply on the spot."

--IANS

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