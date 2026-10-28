October 28, 2026 8:05 PM हिंदी

Bihar results: Newly elected MLC Neeraj Kumar explains 3 ‘N’ advantage over rival

Bihar results: Newly elected MLC Neeraj Kumar explains 3 ‘N’ advantage over rival (Photo: IANS)

Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) After winning the high-stakes Patna Graduate MLC seat, Janata Dal (United)’s Neeraj Kumar broke down the 3 ‘N’ formula before the press, explaining how it worked wonders for him in turning the electoral tide in his favour despite facing strong opposition, including from the party’s own rebels.

“I say it again and again. N stands for Nitish Kumar ji, N stands for Nishant Kumar ji, and then N also represents Neeraj Kumar (himself). Also, my serial number was third in row; everything fell in order,” he told the scribes when asked about his triumph.

He also credited Nitish’s son and Bihar minister Nishant Kumar for standing beside him and mobilising public opinion in his favour.

Neeraj Kumar, who faced a strong challenge from Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh, having gained the backing of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, emerged victorious in the recently held MLC elections, while the latter was thrown at third spot.

Anant Singh had also vowed to defeat Neeraj Kumar, as he openly supported and campaigned for Jan Suraaj-supported candidate Anuj Singh, an action that eventually led to the strongman’s expulsion from the JD(U).

Neeraj Kumar, attributing his victory to the ‘N’ factor, is not new.

After filing his nomination papers also, earlier this month, the JD(U) MLC had described Nitish Kumar as the JD (U)’s power centre and stated that his blessings would help him sail through.

He also dismissed Anant Singh as any challenge in the MLC elections.

Neeraj Kumar’s victory enhances his standing within the state politics while dealing a severe blow to the formidable influence of Mokama strongman Anant Singh, whose backed candidate dropped to third place.

Earlier in the day, the newly elected JD(U) MLC also took a taunting jibe at the rebel MLA.

Speaking to scribes after triumph, while seated in his car, Neeraj delivered a jab in local Magahi dialect: "Kahan hai re Gunjan, le ja mithaiya!" ("Where are you, Gunjan? Take these sweets!"), eliciting cheers among the crowd.

--IANS

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