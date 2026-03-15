March 16, 2026 12:24 AM हिंदी

Jharkhand: Farmers in Hazaribagh elated over transfer of funds under PM-KISAN scheme

Jharkhand: Farmers in Hazaribagh elated over transfer of funds under PM-KISAN scheme

Hazaribagh, March 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Guwahati recently, effecting the transfer of Rs 18,640 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to bank accounts of around Rs 9.32 crore farmers.

The monetary aid under the flagship scheme has left the farmers of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district elated and beaming with joy.

They say that this financial assistance insulates them against the vagaries of weather and also equips them to deal with difficult circumstances.

Farmers in Hazaribagh, who received the money in their bank accounts under the PM-KISAN scheme had smiles on their faces while many others said that they intended to utilise this amount for agricultural preparations.

Farmers in this region cultivate a variety of vegetables, including pumpkins, bitter gourds, bottle gourds, cucumbers, and watermelons.

Such cultivation necessitates the purchase of seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

Therefore, the financial aid received proves to be immensely helpful for the small and marginal farmers.

Many farmers said that previously they were compelled to rely on others to meet their farming-related requirements, however with this fund, they are now able to independently purchase seeds and fertilisers.

Many of the farmers expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative.

Gopi Rana, a farmer and PN-KISAN scheme beneficiary, said that the financial assistance has been credited to his bank account.

Farmer Ashok Kumar Mehta said that the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme is a boon for his family.

"Financial assistance is deposited directly into the farmers' bank accounts, which benefits us. We use this assistance to purchase seeds and fertilisers," he added.

Farmer Shyam Prasad Mehta remarked that the financial aid is utilised to buy pesticides.

"Economically, it relieves us of the burden of worrying about purchasing seeds and fertilisers," he said.

Another farmer noted that this financial assistance helps resolve many difficulties and added that the best part is that the funds are credited to bank accounts on time.

--IANS

mr/khz

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